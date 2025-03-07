Despite No Updates For Last Six Months, Bethesda Says They Have “A Lot Of Exciting Things Planned” For ‘Starfield’ In 2025: “We’re Always Listening And Taking Your Feedback To Heart”

Sarah Morgan (Emily O'Brien) invites the player to meet Aja (Tamika Simpkins) in Starfield (2023), Bethesda

Even though it’s been six full months since the studio gave any serious attention to their failed sci-fi outing, Bethesda claims that they currently have “a lot of exciting things” in the works for Starfield in 2025.

A Constellation pilot activates a Grav Jump in Starfield (2023), Bethesda

RELATED OPINION: After ‘Starfield’ Was A Disappointing Disgrace, I Don’t Trust Bethesda With ‘Elder Scrolls VI’

Releasing in September 2023 to lackluster reviews and disappointment from both critics and fans, Starfield would eventually receive its first – and thus far only – piece of full DLC, Shattered Space, roughly a year later.

This add-on also missing the mark with players, since then, Bethesda has made absolutely no further mention of any potential plans for the game’s future (to further emphasize this point, since the start of the new year, its official media Twitter count has only concerned itself with real-world space-related happenings, such as rocket launches or historical dates, and various content packs made by players for the officially supported Starfield Creations mod system).

Vasco (Jake Green) accompanies a Constellation explorer to the surface of a new planet in Starfield (2023), Bethesda

However, this relative radio silence would suddenly come to an end on March 6th – and surprisingly, not by way of a full-blown ‘end of service’ announcement.

Responding to the Starfield Twitter account’s celebrating the IM-2 Athena lunar lander’s launch and subsequent touch down, a dedicated fan pressed Bethesda, “I love Starfield to bits, I’m still playing the game to this day BUT… you really need to start communicating on what’s happening with the next update/DLC”.

@AuraWolf92 via Twitter

In turn, the account would reply, “We know you’re eager for an update, and we truly appreciate your passion for Starfield. The team has been hard at work, and while we’re not ready to share specific details just yet, we have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year that we can’t wait to talk about when the time is right.”

“We’re always listening and taking your feedback to heart,” they added. “Thanks for being part of this journey with us.”

Starfield (@StarfieldGame) via Twitter

RELATED: Nexus Mods Founder Confirms Site Will Delist Any Mods That Remove Pronoun Modifier From Bethesda’s ‘Starfield’

Notably, Bethesda provided zero specifics as to what Starfield-related “things” they may be working on.

As such, one wonders if the studio is actually developing any sort of actual video game content, such as a another DLC pack or some kind of spin-off (it’s extremely unlikely that they’re working on a sequel), or if they’re referring to some upcoming supplemental material, like a possible comic book adaptation, television series, or Fortnite collaboration.

Though that last suggestion is made slightly-jokingly, it’s admittedly not that far out of the question – after all, Bethesda and Epic Games have already teamed-up for a set of Fallout cosmetics.

The Hunter (Phil Crowley) has questions for the Starborn in Starfield (2023), Bethesda

And while it’s unlikely that anyone would be able to justify adapting the game into a full-blown film or TV production, there does exist a non-zero chance that Starfield may get an episode all its own in the upcoming second season of Amazon’s Secret Level series.

Of course, it’s also possible that at the end of the day, all they really have cooking is an updated release that combines both Starfield and Shattered Spaces into a single package.

All in all, whatever lies in store for the Settled Systems will ultimately be revealed as the year marches forward.

A Constellation pilot takes to the skies in Starfield (2023), Bethesda

NEXT: Microsoft Guts Bethesda’s Workforce, Shutters ‘Redfall’ And ‘Hi-Fi Rush’ Studios In Order “To Focus On Our Priority Games”