Made By BioWare Veterans And Starring Matthew McConaughey, ‘Exodus’ Could Be The Next Sci-Fi RPG To Get Excited About

Traveler June (Matthew McConaughey), and his companions ready for the new space mission in Exodus (TBA), Archetype Entertainment

The very first gameplay trailer for Exodus (an upcoming story-driven intergalactic RPG adventure) just dropped and it has naturally made waves in the gaming community for many reasons. The sci-fi RPG features the great Matthew McConaughey as the lead, and it will follow him on a journey across space and time to save humanity, themes that reminisce McConaughey’s character from Christopher Nolan’s hit space epic Interstellar.

Joseph Cooper (Matthew McConaughey) reckons with the nature of time in Interstellar (2014), Warner Bros. Pictures

Exodus is the brainchild of industry veterans. The lead designer behind the highly-anticipated title is James Ohlen, an ex-BioWare developer who was the lead designer of Knights of the Old Republic, the Baldur’s Gate games, Mass Effect, and more. Joining him is Chad Robertson, another BioWare veteran, while Exodus‘ lead writer is Drew Karpyshyn, the lead writer of Mass Effect 1 and Mass Effect 2. Moreover, the studio comprises artists and creatives from major companies like Naughty Dog, 343 Industries, Electronic Arts, Blizzard, Bungie, and more.

All these names now operate under Archetype Entertainment, founded in 2019 as a division of game publisher Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro. That said, Exodus is a next-gen triple-A sci-fi RPG that was first presented to a wider audience at last year’s Game Awards.

Check out the trailer:

With everything in mind, Exodus pits players into the role of June, a customizable protagonist who is the only hope saving humanity from ‘The Rot’, a techno-virus that threatens to extinguish every ounce of humankind. Given the story-driven nature of the game, players will be given plenty of impactful choices, companion relationships, and more, all influencing the world’s events.

The recent gameplay trailer shows just how much Exodus is the mix of Interstellar and Mass Effect, which isn’t a surprise considering the names behind the game. To that end, the sci-fi RPG has that familiar over-the-shoulder perspective, but what is the most interesting about the trailer is the ‘celestial tech’ that makes the action-packed third-person combat unique, giving the player a number of different abilities.

Traveler (Matthew McConaughey) receives a new ability in Exodus (TBA), Archetype Entertainment

This includes freezing enemies and shattering them into fragments, turning your weapons into an energy blade or grappling gun, and more. The trailer also teases a variety of enemies, such as an armored space bear, giant frogs, and other earth animals that have gone through a space overhaul and are part of an unpredictable alien fauna.

More importantly, Exodus goes full Interstellar with the time dilation feature, which is a big part of the game’s story, and players will see its effects after every mission. This is something that has been missing in sci-fi games, making Exodus the first of its kind.

Watch the gameplay:

Another important thing not to miss about Exodus is that it is presented as a franchise, and more titles might emerge. To that end, collaborating with Drew Karpyshyn on the lore and worldbuilding for Exodus is one of the standout sci-fi writers, Peter Hamilton. The first book Exodus: The Archimedes Engine (2024) has already been published and serves to introduce everyone interested in the Exodus mysteries.

Exodus is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious titles currently in production. And with the Mass Effect sequel in jeopardy with the current state of BioWare, and Naughty Dog’s uninspiring reveal for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, it’s safe to say that Exodus won’t have much competition. Unfortunately, the game is still in its pre-alpha state and the long wait is now here.