PS5 Version Of ‘Far Cry 4’ Gets Surprise 60 FPS Patch, Fans Speculate Tencent Testing Waters To Take Control Of Ubisoft IP Library

It’s not exactly the kind of move that will save the company’s flailing reputation, but in a spot of good news for those still enjoying one of Ubisoft’s last widely-agreed upon titles, the PlayStation 5 release of Far Cry 4 has just gotten a surprise performance boost.

Upon release, Far Cry 4 was Ubisoft’s most successful launch up-to-that-point, with the Kyrat-set adventure garnering widespread acclaim from both critics and regular players alike alike.

Selling a record breaking 6 million copies in its first year and eventually earning “Best Shooter” at the game awards, it has followed in the footsteps of Far Cry New Dawn and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate in getting the most recent surprise update for Sony’s flagship console.

After the recent controversial censorship of a bare chested female NPC and the subsequent ‘undoing’ of said censorship, it seemed like a very odd choice that Ubisoft would return to the nine-year-old game after the fact and give it some fine-tuning – unless, of course, they were prepping for some big Far Cry-related moves in the future.

To this end, some have speculated that the aforementioned Censorship may have had something to do with the fact that Tencent will likely be running the Far Cry IP in the near future via Ubisoft’s newly formed and as-of-yet unnamed gaming subsidiary, which will serve as the new home of their various franchises and be jointly operated the Chinese tech giant.

Taken together with the recent and similarly random 60 FPS patching of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, Origins, and Odyssey, as well as that of Far Cry 5 and its direct sequel New Dawn, and one wonders if Ubisoft and Tencent are gearing up to try and introduce the the former’s extensive library to a new audience of current gen players.

All in all, while many may consider Far Cry 4‘s recent patching to be a case of ‘too little too late’, especially at this point in the PS5’s lifespan, the move is at the very least a great reason to dust off your copy of the game and hang out for ten-minutes at Pagan Min’s dinner table all over again.

Since releasing on April 28th, the patch has not yet been mentioned in any official matter, and thus the exact modifications it brings currently remain unknown.

To this end, it’s unclear if the game’s visual quality has been downgraded to achieve better performance, but it seems unlikely considering just how much further ahead the base PS5’s hardware is compared to its predecessor, which served as on of Far Cry 4‘s original release platforms.

It is also unclear if the patch has affected any other facets of the game, but rest assured, we will update this page if and when there is more news to discuss.

