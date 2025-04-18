Gawr Gura Announces Graduation Due To “Disagreements With Management”, Becomes Sixth VTuber To Exit Hololive In Last Eight Months

Gura stares in amazement in [Anime] Gawr Gura Gnawing, YouTube

After streaming for just over four and a half years, the world’s biggest VTuber, Gawr Gura, has announced that due to a clash of vision between her and the agency’s management, the time has come for her graduation from Hololive.

Gawr Gura says her first word, “a,” in [DEBUT STREAM] SHAAAAAARK #hololiveEnglish #holoMyth, YouTube

RELATED: Waifu Gacha Wallet: Nearly 20% Of Japanese Twentysomethings Admit Suffering “Financial Difficulty” Due To “Excessive In-Game Spending”

The heart-breaking news was broken to the public on April 15th, the reveal kicking off with Gawr Gura tweeting, “I have to talk to you about something tonight,” alongside the link to a then-upcoming stream titled “important announcement.”

Sadly, despite Gura’s attempt to keep things vague, her fans immediately found themselves in a complete state of anguish as they knew exactly what was coming next.

Archive Link Gawr Gura (@gawrgura) via X

The stream, just under nine minutes in length (and under five is just counting the time Gura actually spoke), saw the VTuber choose not to have her model on-screen, but rather speak to fans over a stationary self-portrait.

Soft spoken and clearly trying to control her emotions, as indicated by her long pauses and short sharp breaths, she began, “Uuuuh… Hiii. Hello everyone. It’s me, Gawr Gura from Hololive English Myth. Thank you for coming tonight, and for being here. It really means a lot to me that you’re here right now. Now I’ll keep this short and to the point. I’m not so good with words, but I will do my best- and please forgive me, I am reading off of some notes so that I don’t forget anything.”

important announcement – gawr gura

“First of all, I’m really sorry for worrying you or upsetting you with this announcement,” she then prefaced her reveal. “This has been a very long time coming, but today I am here to announce that I will be graduating from Hololive on May 1st, 2025, JST. My reasons being disagreements with management, and company direction.

“I debuted in September of 2020 with four other incredibly talented girls who I respect and admire,” Gura recalled. “I had barely any streaming or singing and dancing experience before joining this company. It was incredibly exciting, but also very intense and unexpected to be suddenly surrounded by so many eyes and expectations.”

Gura cries over her teeth collection falling into dirty water in [Anime] Gawr Gura Gnawing, YouTube

“I remember there being many days where the stress was so overwhelming that I couldn’t eat or keep food down,” she shockingly revealed. “But the continuous support and patience of my wonderful community helped to lessen that feeling and pushed me to go on to do things I didn’t even know I was capable of.”

“I am so lucky and so thankful for each and every one of you, to the opportunities given to me, and for the almost five years we’ve been able to spend together,” she assured her 4.58 million subscribers. “I love singing for you, and performing for you, on stage or in my bedroom. You helped pull me out of my shell and I went off from being too scared to sing alone in my shower to singing live in front of hundreds and thousands of people.”

If this is it,

One of my favorite #GawrGura moments is the camera cut to the young chumbud seeing their idol performing during the Breaking Dimensions concert #gawrt pic.twitter.com/w9GaTB3OJc — T (@27TYLR) April 15, 2025

“When I think about how many of you I’ve been able to connect with, it brings me so much joy,” she further reminisced. “It’s been an honor, and a dream come true to be your shark, your ‘Gooba.’ With you, I’ve been able to achieve what I thought, for a very long time, would be impossible for a girl like me. To feel a part of something, and to belong.”

“I love being an idol, and vtubing, and watching all of my senpai [seniors], kōhai [juniors], and the entire vtubing community grow into this amazing, colorful and successful world,” said Gura. “I love the banter we’ve shared over the years, I love your clips and compilations, cosplays, fan art- every single but of it. I am so lucky to have been loved in such a way.”

Chumbuds watch Gura’s stream in blue horizon!! – Gawr Gura, YouTube

Continuing in her gratitude, the Vtuber told her fans that their support had not been in vain, beaming, “Those of you that sat and fretted over what to write, and poured your hearts out to me in ink, please know that I have all of your letters, and I will seal them, and keep them forever until the archaeologists dig them up in 300 years and try and decipher what a Gawr Gura was.”

Winding down her final statement and now barely able to hold back tears, Gura ultimately declared, “Thank you for your compassion, your creativity, and your dedication to me. Thank you for waiting for me to return, when the outside world became too much. Let’s have as much fun as we can together during these last two weeks, please share your kindness and patience with everyone. And while my time here may be coming to an end, I will cherish the memories that we’ve made together forever. I have one final project to share with you, and I can’t wait for you to see it. I’m feeling really optimistic for the future, and I hope you are too.”

And with one final good-bye of “Thank you everyone, for letting me be your little shark,” Gura signed off.

A chumbud hugs Gura in blue horizon!! – Gawr Gura, YouTube

RELATED: AI VTuber Neurosama Beats Twitch’s Longest Hype Train Record

Notably, with her graduation, Gura has officially become the sixth Hololive Vtuber to exit the agency since August 2024, with Minato Aqua, Amelia Watson, Ceres Fauna, Sakamata Chloe, and Nanashi Mumei having previously announced their respective “graduations”- a term borrowed from the idol industry indicating that given personality has chosen to quit voluntarily rather than having been fired or terminated.

Notably, Watson has since been re-categorized as a Hololive “affiliate,” while Mumei’s final stream is currently set for April 28th.

Gawr Gura leads Dodger Stadium in a sing-along of ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ (2024)

While there has yet to be an official discussion as to the reason behind this trend, fans have long speculated that the 2023 decision by Hololive parent company Clover to go public, which President and CEO Motoaki “Yagoo” Tanigo has claimed was a necessary move for the company’s survival, would result in talent needing to put in even more ‘idol time’ than before in order to generate a profit.

While Hololive vtubers stream themselves playing games and hanging out with one another, the drip-feed nature of the resulting donations is far outweighed by the ‘all at one time profits’ provided by concerts and other such ‘big performances’.

As such, it’s currently assumed by a large portion of Hololive’s audience that when it comes to those Vtubers who either didn’t want to be a dedicated idol or felt uncomfortable with the intense demands of live performances.

Gura collects her teeth as proof of life in [Anime] Gawr Gura Gnawing, YouTube

Fellow Hololive streamer Calli Mori discussed the news at the start of her stream soon after the announcement, remaining honest while avoiding speaking for others.

“Whenever a talent says something like ‘disagreements with management’ and ‘direction with the company’ and stuff like that; those aren’t worries that I can assuage, because I am a person that likes the way that things are, which doesn’t make my opinion any better or worse than theirs,” Calli confessed.

Explained that everyone has their own desires and directions they want to go, and any insistence she was fine was unlikely to make any fans of graduating talent feel better, the Vtuber affirmed, “What I will say is that it’s never one thing. I can say that with confidence,” noting that everyone had different experiences with both Cover and Hololive and that the citation of the generic term “disagreements with management” as a reason for her exit was likely done as a “catch-all-term” for Gura’s issues rather than a specific label for them.

Laughing and a little-tear-eyed, Calli then looked back on her fond memories of Gura before ultimately wishing the best for her friend and cautioning fans to be wary of third-parties “stirring the pot” by doomsaying Hololive’s future.

Gura ready to start streaming in [ORIGINAL ANIMATION] Gawr Gura – Shark’d #GawrGura, YouTube

Replying to Gura’s graduation tweet, Yagoo gave his heart-felt thanks to her influence, writing, “Thank you, Gura-san, for all your hard work in hololive English. Because of you and the other members of hololive English, hololive became so loved and popular in English-speaking countries. I’m so grateful for everything you’ve done. Thank you with all my heart.”

And though the CEO was subsequently met with a wave of demands for answers, he would ultimately refrain from speaking any further on the matter.

Archive Link Yagoo via X

As of writing on the day after Gura’s announcement, Cover stocks have fallen by over 10% – hardly a surprising result given Gura is the most subscribed Vtuber in both Hololive and overall history, even with her taking more breaks in recent years in order to look out for her health.

Highlights of Gura’s career include surpassing Kizuna AI to be the most subscribed Vtuber, becoming one of three Hololive Vtubers to become Tokyo’s tourism ambassadors, collaborated with the LA Dodgers (fans joking her singing Take Me Out To The Ball Game helped them make a comeback), and the Streamy Awards Vtuber of the Year 2023.

Of course, her biggest impact is the fact that she was one of the first English-speaking Vtubers ever, in doing so setting the stage for the scene to explode in the West amd inspiring many other artists, animators, and future streamers to follow their creative dreams.

NEXT: Interview: Vtuber FallenShadow On Twitch Moderation, Mental Health, and Vtuber Discrimination: “The Rules Are Constantly Manipulated Depending On Who The Recipient Of The Punishment Is”

Ryan Pearson By Taking his first steps onto Route 1 and never stopping, Ryan has had a love of RPGs since a ... More about Ryan Pearson