‘Genshin Impact’ Ending PS4 Support In April 2026 “Due To Limitations Related To Hardware Performance And Platform Application Size”

In as sure a sign as any that the eighth console generation is all but officially out to pasture, MiHoYo has announced that they will officially be ending support for the PS4 version of Genshin Impact due to the gacha game’s power and size demands now exceeding the Sony hardware’s capabilities.

Officially announced on August 5th via a post published to the official MiHoYo dev blog, the shut down of the game’s last-gen client will not happen immediately, but rather take place over the course of several months, with the winddown beginning on September 10th with the delisting of the game’s PS4 client from the PlayStation store.

“Due to limitations related to hardware performance and platform application size, we will be discontinuing support and updates for Genshin Impact on PS4 in future versions,” wrote the China-based developer. “The removal and discontinuation plan will be carried out in three phases: Game Removal, In-Game Purchases Delisting, and End of Update Support.”

As detailed by MiHoYo, these phases will see the following take place in chronological order:

Game Removal – September 10th, 2025

“Starting from 09/10/2025 06:00 (UTC+8), Genshin Impact on PS4® will be removed from the PlayStation Store. After this date, accounts of PlayStation Network that have never downloaded Genshin Impact on PS4 will no longer be able to search for or download it via the PlayStation Store.”

“Accounts of PlayStation Network [users] that have previously downloaded Genshin Impact can still re-download it at any time via [Store > Library], even if the game is deleted from the device.

“Until the in-game purchases on PS4 are delisted, top-ups and purchases will still be available through both the PlayStation Store and the in-game shop. All Travelers can continue to log in to the game and receive update patches on PS4 until the update support ends.”

In-Game Purchases Delisting – February 25th, 2026

“Starting from 02/25/2026 06:00 (UTC+8), all in-game purchases for Genshin Impact on PS4 will be removed from both the PlayStation Store and the in-game shop.

Before Genshin Impact‘s update discontinuation on PS4, any items purchased from the PlayStation Store but not yet claimed in-game can still be obtained by logging into Genshin Impact on PS4.”

End of Update Support – April 8th, 2026

“Starting from 04/08/2026 06:00 (UTC+8), we will officially cease all update support for Genshin Impact on PS4. Traveler will no longer be able to log in to the game on PS4®.

Installations of the game on PS4® will stop receiving update patches. Any items purchased from the PlayStation Store but not yet claimed in-game can only be claimed by logging into Genshin Impact on PS5 after this date.”

Although the PS4 client is being sunset, the PS5 version “will continue to operate normally and is not affected by the removal and update discontinuation on PS4”, with MiHoYo noting that players can continue their progress on any platform.

“After logging in via PS4 or PS5, Travelers can bind other login methods by navigating to: Paimon Menu > Settings > Account > User Center.

Starting from 12/17/2025 12:00 (UTC+8), when you open Genshin Impact on PS4 (even if it is an old version of the game that cannot be updated due to update discontinuation), a binding prompt will appear periodically on the game interface.

These adjustments apply only to Genshin Impact on PS4®. We recommend that Travelers currently playing on PS4 transition to PS5 or other supported platforms to continue enjoying the game. Your game progress will not be affected.”

