Rockstar Games Officially Delays ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’, Next Series Entry Now Slated For May 2026

In rendering all of the gaming industry’s frantic attempts to reschedule their own releases around its eventual debut null and void, Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto VI will no longer be releasing in 2025, but will instead hit shelves early next year.

(Rockstars always start fashionably late, right?)

Announced via X on May 2nd, the developer declared “Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026. We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.”

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception,” they added. “We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve. We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.”

Archive Link Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) via X

VGC’s Chris Scullion reports that Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive was happy with the decision, with Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick stating in a press release “We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a ground-breaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations.”

“While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence,” Zelnick said. “As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.”

Despite insisting they will achieve record net bookings in Fiscal Year 2026 and 2027, IGN reports Take-Two stock has fallen 7.98%.

RELATED: Heaven 17’s Martyn Ware Blasts Rockstar Games After Studio Makes “Extremely Low Offer” To License Band’s Music For Next ‘Grand Theft Auto’

Unfortunately for the fans who have been so desperate for updates regarding the franchise’s next big outing, this news was unlikely what they were hoping to hear.

In 2021, a German fan rushed on stage during a live recording of the local gameshow Schlag den Star to ask the bemused host and his audience for information regarding the game’s current status. Rockstar officially announced the game was in development in February 2022, and didn’t reveal much else for a long time after.

Our first look at gameplay came in September 2022, as it leaked online, but Rockstar insisted they would not delay the game over it. Rumors claimed the series’ offensive humor would be toned down to avoid “punching down,” and that the game would have its first ever female protagonist.

The first trailer dropped December 4th, 2023, confirming the female protagonist Lucia along-side her male partner, as the pair will run havoc across a Florida-inspired State. This includes a return to Vice City.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

