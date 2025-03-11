In Honor Of ‘Chrono Trigger’s 30th Anniversary, Square Enix Announces Plans For “Various Projects That Will Extend Beyond The World Of The Game”

Crono draws his katana in Chrono Trigger (1995), Square

After years of being neglected in favor of its Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest sister series, Chrono Trigger will be ringing in its 30th anniversary with not another port, but rather a variety of multimedia projects that will seemingly expand upon the game’s cross-temporal setting.

Chrono and crew take on Magus in Akira Toriyama’s key art for Chrono Trigger (1995), Square

Released for the Super Nintendo in 1995, the fan-favorite title follows the eponymous Crono (and no, that’s not a typo, as the title is an intentionl pun on his name) as he and a cast of colorful companions, including the warrior-minded cave-woman Ayla and an anthropomorphic amphibian knight aptly named Frog, crisscrossing time and space in order to prevent the alien entity Lavos from returning to life and destroying the whole of reality.

Chrono, Frog, and Marle watch on as Lavos begins to evolve in Chrono Trigger (1995), Square

The brainchild of Square’s ‘Dream Team’ – dubbed as such in the game’s ‘The Dream Project’ ending, the group’s ranks consisted of Dragon Quest franchise creator Yuji Horii, Final Fantasy franchise creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, Final Fantasy series composer Nobou Uematsu, Dragon Ball mangaka-slash-Dragon Quest franchise artist Akira Toriyama, and the man who assembled them Final Fantasy series designer Kazuhiko Aoki – Chrono Trigger has since gone down in video game history as one of, if not the best RPGs ever made, to the point where it still regularly ranks as one of ‘Best Games of All Time’.

Yet, despite the clear love for Crono and his crew, the game hasn’t received the same level of affection from Square Enix.

Ayla hitches a ride upon a Dactyl in Chrono Trigger (1995), Square

Outside of its two released sequels, the 1996 Japanese-exclusive Radical Dreamers text adventure and the 1999 PS1 outing Chrono Cross, and non-canon comedy OVA, Dimensional Adventure Numa Monjar, the only love given to Chrono Trigger in the years following its release have amounted to respective ports for the PS1, Nintendo DS, PC, and iOS/Android platforms (to their credit, the PS1 port does include all new anime cutscenes created by Toriyama’s Bird Studios, while the DS version adds more areas and a new ending) and the release of the Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition remaster.

That is, until now, as Square Enix has announced that in honor of the game’s 30th anniversary, this year will see the production of numerous projects centering on Crono and his world.

Crono goes on the offensive in Chrono Trigger (1995), Square

“Today marks the 30th anniversary of the release of Chrono Trigger in 1995,” posted the studio to the official Twitter accounts for both them and the Chrono Trigger franchise, as machine translated by DeepL, on March 10th. “This timeless masterpiece, which has transcended the ages and is still talked about today, was born from a dream project by Yuji Horii of Dragon Quest, Akira Toriyama of Dragon Ball, and Hironobu Sakaguchi, the creator of Final Fantasy. To mark the 30th anniversary of Chrono Trigger and to express our gratitude to all those who have played Chrono Trigger, we plan to develop various projects that over the next year that will extend beyond the world of the game!”

Chrono Trigger PR (@ChronoTriggerPR) via Twitter

At current, Square Enix has yet to provide any details as to what their Chrono Trigger birthday plans may include.

However, given their vague mention of “various projects”, speculation suggests that rather than any new game, fans are instead more likely to end up getting a merchandise line, possible OVA, or a collaboration with some sort of gacha game (or, in a best case scenario, with Final Fantasy XIV).

Crono sees the future laid before him in Chrono Trigger (1995), Square

