‘Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii’ Shows Ubisoft And Its ‘Skull And Bones’ How To Make A Pirate Game

Goro Majima (Hidenari Ugaki) sets sail in 'Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii' (2025), SEGA

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio shared a new trailer for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, offering more info on the game’s ship combat. And from the looks of it, this is what Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones should have been.

Goro Majima (Goro Kishitani) is the main protagonist of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (2025), Sega (2025)

RELATED: Unlike Ubisoft’s ‘Skull and Bones’, SEGA And RGG Studio Have A True Pirate Game In Store With ‘Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza In Hawaii’



It will soon be a year since the release of that Ubisoft game that was supposed to expand the pirate experience from Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag but ultimately ended up setting it back.

That said, the naval part of RGG’s Like a Dragon spin-off appears to offer a more interesting and content-rich experience than that of Skull and Bones, noting that naval battles are a secondary part of the gameplay here, making up roughly one-third of the gameplay.

Goromaru firing from laser cannons, Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (2025), RGG

RELATED: ‘Like A Dragon’ Devs Say Franchise’s Growing Popularity Will Have No Effect On Its Identity: “We Will Not Change Our Policy Of Creating Games, Which Is Based On Our Personal Ideas Of What’s Fun”



In just three minutes, Sega and Ryu GA Gotoku Studio’s trailer for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii taught Ubisoft and Skull and Bones a lesson, showing what a true pirate adventure should look like.

The trailer opens with the player controlling their ship, the Goromaru, on a restless sea, getting caught in a naval fight with sea marauders. Real-time combat includes a mix of long-range cannon fire and close encounters, where players can board enemy ships for crew-versus-crew fights.

Furthermore, the trailer shows how rich ship customization is, as it allows players to modify Goromaru’s hull, armor, sails, and figurehead to suit their style. Next, Majima will be able to recruit up to 100 NPCs as his crew, which only increases the strategy behind the combat. And players will need to juggle and organize all the units perfectly for maximum combat results.

In preserving the franchise’s unique personality, the trailer shows moments like a scene featuring a ship-mounted laser cannon, and a tiger dealing out random bonuses when in a crew-versus-crew battle.

Available bonuses in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (2025), RGG

RELATED: RGG Studios Embarrasses Western Devs, Moves Up ‘Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii’ Launch Date “Because Development Is Progressing More Smoothly Than Expected”



Anyone who has played the Yakuza: Like a Dragon series already has an idea of the kind of madness that awaits, while everyone else – you’re probably not quite ready for what’s coming next.

Skull and Bones is limited to a mindless grind. And while not the worst game ever made, it isn’t the pirate adventure Ubisoft promised and marketed as a quadruple game. Full of unfair microtransactions, the game has little to justify its 11-year development timeline.

On another note, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii comes just a year after Infinite Wealth, bringing all the franchise’s quirks and an enjoyable pirate premise. The game is set to release on February 21st, 2025, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

NEXT: Team Cherry Shuts Down ‘Silksong ARG’ Rumors But Confirms ‘Hollow Knight: Silksong’ Is Still In Development