‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Lead VA Confirms Peter Parker Will Return For Third Game, But Does Not Specify If He’ll Be A Playable Character Or NPC: “He Won’t Be Relegated To The Couch, I Promise”

Peter Parker (Yuri Lowenthal) is stunned to find Harry Osborn (Graham Phillips) is wielding the Venom symbiote in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023), Insomniac Games

Despite the last entry in Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man series ending with Peter Parker officially passing on his webshooters to Miles Morales, the voice actor behind the original wall-crawler, Yuri Lowenthal, says that the hero will still play a major role in the upcoming third game.

Spider-Man (Yuri Lowenthal) catches word of The Lizard’s location in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), Sony / Insomniac Games

As seen at the end of 2023’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, after defeating a King In Black-esque Venom and stopping him from turning Earth into a new symbiote homeworld, Peter decides that in service of rebuilding his life and repairing his relationship with MJ, he’ll be taking a temporary reprieve from web-slinging and handing over the mantle of New York’s one and only Spider-Man over to his young protégé, Miles Morales.

“I got this,” says Miles in accepting the honor from his mentor. “Go be Peter Parker for a while.”

“Are you sure? It’s a big city”, questions Peter in turn, to which Miles playfully affirms, “I can handle it. As long as I can still call you for advice.”

Giving Miles a brotherly hug, Peter replies “You don’t need it”, prompting Miles to clarify “Maybe not now, but there will come a time.”

“I’m here for you,” the older Spider-Man ultimately concludes as his younger counterpart turns to leave. “Always.”

Miles (Nadji Jeter) reassures Peter (Yuri Lowenthal) that his trust is well-placed in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), Insomniac Games

And while some found this closing cutscene to be a bit unclear in regards to whether or not Peter was officially done as the series’ playable Spider-Man, narrative director Ben Arfmann confirmed during a post-release interview with io9 that going forward, Miles would be the ‘Gamerverse’s one and only web-slinger.

“I think pretty early on, we knew that we wanted to have that moment of handing the reins over,” said Arfmann. “And as we developed it, as we started to lay down more track leading up to that moment, it just felt more and more right.”

“I think it was Jon who wrote that scene in Aunt May’s garage, and it’s one of my favorite scenes,” he continued. “The way that Miles intuits exactly what Pete is thinking and stops him from stumbling through trying to hand over the mask. Miles going, ‘You know I got this, bro,’ it’s such a great moment between the two of them. And it felt like such a natural conclusion; I’m not sure when specifically we decided to do that, but it always felt like the only way the game could end.”

Miles (Nadji Jeter) takes the reigns as the Gamerverse’s official Spider-Man in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), Insomniac Games

However, despite Peter’s story being given this ‘close the book’ moment, it looks like he’ll play a crucial part in the upcoming (and tentatively titled) Marvel’s Spider-Man 3.

During a recent conversation with The Direct‘s Sam Hargrave at the recently-held MultiCon – a one-day ‘nerd culture’ convention hosted on February 22nd to raise funds for Los Angeles’ ongoing wildfire recovery efforts – the aforementioned Lowenthal was asked by his host as to what the ending of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 meant for Peter’s digital future.

In turn, the prolific Spider-Man voice actor – since being cast by Insomniac Games, Lowenthal has voiced the wall-crawler in nearly all of his subsequent digital appearances, including Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, Marvel Future Revolution, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Marvel Rivals – revealed, “There are very few things that I can say about this game, but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that’s that, yes, Peter is not gone.”

“He will be a part of the next game and he won’t be relegated to the couch,” he added, “I promise.”

Peter (Yuri Lowenthal) deploys a Spider-Bot in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), Insomniac Games

Before Peter fans rush to break out the champagne, it should be explicitly noted that despite confirming the hero’s return, Lowenthal did not specify whether he would be an actual, playable character or one of the many NPC allies who Miles interacts with across his crime-fighting endeavors.

Unfortunately, given both Marvel Entertainment and Insomniac Games’ current push for Miles, speculation currently suggests that the latter outcome is the most likely, with it even doubtful as to whether Peter will even actually put on his webs at any point in the game.

Peter (Yuri Lowenthal) and Miles (Nadji Jeter) swing in to action when the Sandman’s (Leandro Cano) transfer to the Raft goes wrong in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023), Insomniac Games

Ultimately, more details regarding Peter’s new position will surely become available as Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 draws closer to its release date – which according to the massive 2023 Insomniac Games leak appears to be on track for some time around 2028.

