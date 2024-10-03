Nintendo And The Pokémon Company’s Lawsuit Against ‘Palworld’ Causes Rift Between East And West Gamers: “Pocketpair Has No Morals As A Game Developer”

The player rides a Melpaca with a Vixy in tow in Palworld (2024), Pocketpair

Nintendo taking legal action against Pocketpair due to its creature-collecting game being eerily similar to Pokemon IP has caused a rift within the gaming community. Palword is seen by many as too close to the Pokemon formula, and this has many supporting Nintendo’s move against Pocketpair to protect its IP. However, many are convinced that Palworld offers a fresh enough experience in comparison to Pokemon games, and that it should be left alone to be enjoyed.

Relaxaurus blasts a pack of Leezpunk with its missiles in Palworld (2024), Pocketpair

Adding to this is the fact that Palworld is currently not listed in Japan on PS5. This feels like Nintendo coming after Sony and its latest console, following Pocketpair’s partnership with Sony Music Entertainment and Sony-owned media company Aniplex to establish Palworld Entertainment Inc.

Nintendo enjoys massive respect in Japan. It has earned a name as a gaming industry giant thanks to a legacy of unique IPs that have provided players with countless hours of entertainment.

Given this, it is no surprise that when a game like Palworld is seen as copying Pokemon to the bare bones, much of the Japanese audience sides with Nintendo. Pokemon is not just a franchise, it is a cultural icon, and any attempt to imitate its formula without much innovation is an infringement not of patents but of its immense legacy, and that is very important to Eastern audiences.

The player attempts to catch a Bidoof in Pokémon Legends: Arceus (2022), Nintendo

Pocketpair took to Twitter to announce that they have been sued by Nintendo. The indie developer stated, ‘‘We are unaware of the specific patents we are accused of infringing upon, and we have not been notified of such details.” However, not many think alike.

One Twitter user remarked, “This time, there was no respect or sincerity, and the fact that they tried to make a calculation with Sony struck a chord with me. On top of that, the ball system and the press system are completely covered by patents…”.

Another user criticized Pocketpair’s approach, stating, “As the game Palworld perfectly embodies, Pocketpair has no morals as a game developer… they have no consideration for the problems that may result.” (Translated from Japanese).

The overall frustration is seen in such comments as the one from Twitter user @akuochiken, who mentioned, “Palworld’s official statement appeals to Pocketpair’s emotions by saying ‘Do you think Nintendo’s actions of oppressing indie game developers is acceptable!?’ but from the indie developers’ perspective, it seems like ‘It’s because of people like you that they’re being so strict.'”

These are just some of the reactions from the Japanese community, which isn’t very impressed by Pocketpair’s creations, or lack thereof.



However, western audiences seem quite supportive of Palworld, taking their side and standing against Nintendo’s lawsuit.

One Twitter user said, “Lets all buy the game to support them. Make physical copies too we buy the 2nd time. Just hope the 3 letter company doesn’t release them.”

Another user complained about Nintendo’s lawsuit by saying, “Pretty sure they made a patent for throwing an object at a character to capture it AFTER PalWorld popped off just to sue on it. Absolutely ridiculous that this might win, how tf can you patent a mechanic that basic, when it’s no longer the only game that does that?”

Furthermore, user @Jinzhanz added that “Nintendo doesn’t and shouldn’t own the concept of capturing monsters and cock fighting them. Whether you like Palworld or not, you should hope Nintendo loses this one, it will force them to make better products. If not, they’ll keep on producing slop due to lack of competition.”

Nintendo has gone on a killing spree against Switch emulators, closing down such names as Yuzu and Ryujinx, while it also went against YouTube emulator channels.

All these legal actions have divided the community, with many calling Nintendo legal team trolls who are willing to take on anyone and anything.

However, Nintendo is not that innocent. In fact, some argue that Pokémon’s original concept was heavily inspired by earlier games like Dragon Quest, which had a similar creature-collecting and battling mechanic before Pokemon hit the scene.

The Hero prepares to embrace his destiny in Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (2024), Square Enix

Nevertheless, Nintendo’s legacy remains intact. Founded in 1889 as a playing card manufacturer company, it has since moved into video games and in the process revolutionized the industry with iconic franchises, including Super Mario, Zelda, and Pokemon.

As Palworld’s future hangs in the air with an ongoing lawsuit, it remains to be seen what will become of it, but it is clear that the gaming communities are polarized.

