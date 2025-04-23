Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Return April 24th; Console And Game Prices Remain, Accessory Prices Increase

Nintendo had initially planned for pre-orders of the Nintendo Switch 2 to begin April 9th. This was halted after President Trump announced tariffs on goods made outside the U.S. Now, Nintendo has finally announced that pre-orders will start on April 24th. While the price of the console and games remains the same, the accessories have increased in price.

Announced on the official Nintendo website, the Japanese titan cut straight to the point, stating, “Retail pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 will begin on April 24, 2025. At launch, the price for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will remain as announced on April 2 at $449.99, and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will remain as announced at $499.99. Pricing for both physical and digital versions of Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will also remain unchanged at launch.”

The price not increasing is sure to be a boon to fans, already upset at the prices later confirmed to have been decided before the tariffs.

Nintendo continued, “However, Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 due to changes in market conditions. Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions.”

“We apologize for the retail pre-order delay, and hope this reduces some of the uncertainty our customers may be experiencing. We thank our customers for their patience, and we share their excitement to experience Nintendo Switch 2 starting June 5, 2025.”

The remainder of the announcement was a bullet-point list of the “Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price – As of April 18, 2025.” Thanks to older reports from IGN, we can compare the new prices to what they were when they were initially announced.

Aside from the aforementioned console and first party games, the MSRP list is as follows. We are including the new price, old price, and percentage increase (rounded up) between them, and their “country of origin” as listed on Nintendo’s official store website, and the U.S. tariff against that nation at this time of writing.

Accessory New Price Old Price Percentage Increase (Rounded Up) Country of Origin Tariff on Country of Origin Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller $84.99 $79.99 + 6% Cambodia 49% Joy-Con 2 Pair $94.99 $89.99 + 5.56% Vietnam 46% Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip $39.99 $34.99 + 14% China 104% Joy-Con 2 Strap $13.99 $12.99 + 8% Vietnam 46% Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set $24.99 $19.99 + 50% Vietnam 46% Nintendo Switch 2 Camera $54.99 $49.99 + 10% Vietnam 46% Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set $119.99 $109.99 + 9% Vietnam 46% Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector $39.99 $34.99 + 14% China 104% Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case $84.99 $79.99 + 6% China 104% Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter $34.99 $29.99 + 17% China 104%

Nintendo also listed the Samsung microSD Express Card – 256 GB for Nintendo Switch 2 for $59.99. A separate IGN report indicates that was the price before the tariffs, affiliate links and discounts aside.

Generally, prices have risen about 5% to 10%, with a few around 15%. Nonetheless, the Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set has shot-up by a whopping 50%. An alarming increase (albeit $5 more), considering you get two plastic shells that turn the individual Joy-Cons into a steering wheel.

The Wheel Set’s country of origin being Vietnam — as listed on Nintendo’s store website — and currently under a 46% tariff at this time of writing. Except, Vietnam is also the country of origin for the Joy-Con 2 controllers, their straps, the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, and the Dock Set — all with around 5% to 10% increases.

For further comparison, the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller’s country of origin is Cambodia, at a 49% tariff, yet only a 6% increase. China has a whopping 104% tariff (which may rise to 245%), yet nigh-all Nintendo accessories from them are only increased around 14% to 16% (the Carrying Case & Screen Protector, All-In-One Carrying Case, Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip, and AC Adapter).

So, why is there such a sharp increase for the Wheel Set? On a potentially related note, many on social media had suspected Nintendo jacked up the price of Mario Kart World due to the success of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The recent Mario Kart World Direct also promoted the accessory, gleefully claiming, “If you have the Joy-Con 2 Wheel [while using tilt controls], you can feel like you’re really driving!”

The graphic for the motion control segment appears to be a still image of hands holding the Joy-Con 2 that is rotated in time to the character steering, rather than a video of real hands tilting the controller.

