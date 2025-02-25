Rumor: ‘Batman Beyond’ Could Be The Next DC Game From Rocksteady Studios That Tries To Carry On The Legacy Of The Arkhamverse

Bruce doesn't have the heart for his work that he used to in Batman Beyond Season 1 Episode 1 "Rebirth, Pt. 1" (1999), Warner Bros. Animation

DC Studios might not be developing a Batman Beyond movie, although they could always surprise us, and in many ways. In fact, there are multiple ways a proposed Batman Beyond project can go that aren’t limited to the big screen or streaming.

Terry McGinnis is under attack from Inque in Yuhki Demer’s concept art for his and Brian Harpin’s unrealized Batman Beyond animated film

RELATED: Following Failure Of ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’, Rocksteady Studios Reportedly Heading Back To Gotham With New Single-Player Batman Game

According to a new rumor, a Batman of tomorrow is being developed in a different medium – the console. This intel comes from leaker Lunatic Ignus on X, whom Geek Tyrant believes to be a reliable source that has spread accurate info before.

They and Ignus claim the game will be a loose adaptation of the cult-favorite animated series using a different animation style, and that possibly expands on some series storylines “to craft a unique experience.”

Bruce (Kevin Conroy) eavesdrops before dropping in in Batman Beyond Season 1 Episode 1 “Rebirth, Pt. 1” (1999), Warner Bros. Animation

RELATED: Amid ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ And ‘MultiVersus’ Woes, Warner Bros. Games President Announces He’ll Be Stepping Down After 12-Years As Division Boss

This rumored game is being worked on allegedly by Rocksteady Studios, the makers of the popular and game-changing Batman: Arkham series. They made the Arkham games compatible across platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

That reportedly won’t be the case for Batman Beyond as Rocksteady will break from tradition and make it as a PS exclusive. Geek Tyrant notes that any game would be years off and it might take long enough that it could release with the PS6 as a launch title.

A Bloomberg report of a mysterious single-player Batman game in development, despite the woes at Warner Bros. Games, adds some credence to the rumor. However, it’s far from a sure thing.

Batman (Kevin Conroy) hurls a remote-controlled Batarang in Batman: Arkham Knight (2015), Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

RELATED: After ‘Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’ Disaster, Rocksteady Studios Locking Batman Behind A PlayStation Exclusive Is the Last Thing Gaming Industry Needs

The likelihood Rocksteady will release something on PlayStation exclusively is small when the only exception to their multiplatform norm in their long partnership with DC/WB is Batman: Arkham VR. The 2016 entry in the series was released on PS4 and also PC.

The developer is also plagued by the negative reaction to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to this day. Making a Batman game could be a return to form for them, but it’s likewise a pivot that smells of desperation.

Zoe Lawless (TBA) attempts to break-up an argument between her Dad (Bumper Robinson) and Amanda Waller (Debra Wilson) in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Rocksteady Studios (2024)

The Caped Crusader is always called upon when DC/WB is in crisis somewhere on the board. There is trouble for them everywhere, but The Bat can’t fix all of it. Case in point, WB Games Montreal didn’t do themselves any favors with Gotham Knights, did they?

READ NEXT: 10 Best Batman Beyond Villains