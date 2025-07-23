Saber Interactive Debuts Trailer For ‘Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival’ Game Featuring Doug Bradley’s Long-Awaited Return As Pinhead

Doug Bradley finds a new hobby that will change his life in Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988), New World Pictures

Just when you thought that you were finally out of Hell’s labyrinth, they drag you back in for another round of indivisible pain and pleasure. Only this time, your exploration into the further regions of experience will be through the world of gaming, and from the condemned souls at Saber Interactive and Boss Team Games. From beyond the outer darkness, and the nightmarish realm of the imagination comes Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival.

Pinhead (Doug Bradley) is the way in Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992), Miramax Films

RELATED: ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ (2025) Review – Maybe Nostalgia Is Overrated

What started as a collective sigh of weary exasperation this Tuesday was stopped dead in its tracks when the satisfyingly gruesome red band trailer for the upcoming single-player horror game debuted, and it turned into a gusty gasp of excitement when it was verified that Doug Bradley will be returning to the iconic role of Hell Priest (aka Pinhead) after a twenty-year absence.

With Saber Interactive publishing, and Boss Team Games developing, this new descent into damnation it’s clear that they have such sights to show us. Masquerading as a blog post, the game’s executive producer, Nenad Tomic, announced the upcoming single-player, survival horror game on Xbox Wire.

The Female Cenobite (Grace Kirby), Pinhead (Doug Bradley), and the “Butterball” (Simon Bamford) in Hellraiser (1987), New World Pictures

RELATED: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Director Taika Waititi Is Set To Direct New ‘Judge Dredd’ Movie And Fans Are Already Passing Their Sentence

“Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival is a story-driven horror game that delves deep into the franchise’s rich mythos,” the faux blog states. “You’ll play as Aidan, a man who must use the power of a mysterious puzzle box – the Genesis Configuration – to help his girlfriend Sunny’s escape from the otherworldly hellscape of the Labyrinth. We consider it a huge privilege to be able to bring the haunting, cinematic experience of Hellraiser – once exclusive to the big screen – to computer and console screens.”

Based on the 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart, the first Hellraiser (1987) was directed by the story’s author, Clive Barker, in his directorial debut. The low-budget British horror movie was an instant classic that spawned nine sequels (but you’re better off stopping after the fourth installment), and a forgettable remake in 2022. It introduced audiences to the twisted realm of the Cenobites, and even helped to create an entire subcategory within both the BDSM community and in body modification (for those who enjoy taking into extremely fascinating areas).

Jamie Clayton as Pinhead in Spyglass Media Group’s HELLRAISER, exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy of Spyglass Media Group. © 2022 Spyglass Media Group. All Rights Reserved.

RELATED: Bounding Into Halloween Night 3: A Descent Into Damnation With Clive Barker’s ‘Hellraiser’ & ‘Hellbound: Hellraiser II’

According to Tomic, Barker has been involved since the beginning and has contributed his creative input into the game’s visual style. This isn’t the 72-year-old author’s first excursion into that particular sphere either. He has given button-smashers a taste of his deliciously demented mind with the games Undying (2001) and Jericho (2007).

“Working on the first true Hellraiser game has been a venture deep into the recesses of my darkest imaginings,” said Clive Barker (via Fangoria).”The dedication that Saber and Boss Team Games have shown is nothing short of remarkable. They’ve immersed themselves in the Hellraiser universe, capturing its essence – the seductive pull of suffering, the beauty within the grotesque – and forged a narrative that invites players to step beyond the threshold.”

Pinhead (Doug Bradley) is unchained but still stuck in Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992), Miramax Films

“I’m eager for both the curious and the damned to experience this new chapter in the Hellraiser mythos,” his statement concludes, “Where every moment balances on the brink of nightmare and revelation.”

Begin sowing the seeds of torment by adding Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival to your wishlist on Steam, Xbox Series X|S, or PS5, but the suffering doesn’t end there. Two special Collector Editions of the game from Boss Team Games will be available for pre-order. Which includes an exclusive version of the Lament Configuration with a unique illumination effect inspired by the game, along with a special Hellraiser statue, and other officially licensed collectibles to sink your greedy hooks into.

Check out the red band trailer for Hellraiser: Revival on the official website, or the vanilla version on YouTube below. Time to play…

NEXT: ‘Hellraiser’ (2022) Review – Taste the Pleasure of a Decent Remake

Dante Aaricks By A writer of Horror, or any other genre that allows the macabre to trespass, Dante Aaricks is also a ... More about Dante Aaricks