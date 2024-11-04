Ubisoft Exec Rejects ‘Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Backlash: “Our Commitment To Inclusivity Is Grounded In Historical Authenticity And Respect For Diverse Perspectives, Not Driven By Modern Agendas”

In the opinion of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise head Marc-Alexis Coté, not only is the accusation that the upcoming Shadows is built on “modern agendas” completely unfounded, but those who claim so are nothing more than bad actors who are trying to “incite hatred”.

The Vice President, Executive Producer of the overall action-adventure series offered his latest thoughts on the discourse surrounding stealth-action series’ next entry while speaking to attendees of a November 2nd video game industry event gathering, as held in London and organized by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Per a recap of his speech provided by Eurogamer Editor-in-Chief Tom Phillips, whose organization (and presumably himself) was in attendance at the event, the Assassin’s Creed boss began by admitting that while no one on the dev team had predicted any “discussions around representation and inclusivity in media” to pop up around Shadows and that “these conversations can influence how our games are perceived”, he felt “rather than shy away from those conversations, we should see them as an opportunity.”

“Assassin’s Creed has always been about exploring the full spectrum of human history, and by its very nature, that history is diverse,” he continued. “Staying true to history means embracing the richness of human perspectives – without compromise. For example, in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, we highlight figures, both fictional like Naoe, a Japanese woman warrior, and historical, like Yasuke, the African born samurai. While the inclusion of a Black samurai in feudal Japan has sparked questions and even controversy, Naoe, as a fictional character, has also faced scrutiny for her gender.”

On the subject of Shadows‘ controversial protagonist, Coté then argued, “But just as Yasuke’s presence in Japanese history is fact, so too are the stories of women who defied societal expectations and took up arms in times of conflict.”

“So while both Naoe and Yasuke’s stories are works of historical fiction, they reflect the collision of different worlds, cultures and roles, and their inclusion is precisely the kind of narrative that Assassin’s Creed seeks to tell, one that reflects the complexity and interconnectedness of our shared history,” said the Ubisoft exec. “And this isn’t new ground for the franchise.”

“From Altaïr [Assassin’s Creed] to Aveline de Grandpré [Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation] to Ratonhnhaké:ton [Assassin’s Creed III], we’ve consistently introduced protagonists from diverse racial, ethnic and gender identities,” he asserted, citing the franchise’s past. “History is inherently diverse, and so is Assassin’s Creed and the stories we tell. So to be clear, our commitment to inclusivity is grounded in historical authenticity and respect for diverse perspectives, not driven by modern agendas.”

Continuing in his defense of Shadows‘ direction, Coté then noted how “Alongside these deep-rooted franchise values is our commitment to recognise and listen to legitimate criticism as an essential part of the creative process.”

“Our community helps us grow, evolve and deliver better games,” he said. “Today, we all however face the added challenge of distinguishing between genuine feedback and attacks driven by intolerance.”

“The current climate is tough on our creative teams,” Coté further detailed. “They face lies, half truths and personal attacks online. When the work they pour their hearts into is twisted into a symbol of division, it’s not just disheartening, it can be devastating. What keeps me going is the resilience born out of conviction that I see in our teams every day. I am especially proud of the Shadows team for staying true to their creative vision and the core tenets of Assassin’s Creed.”

Turning to the team’s decision to feature both Yasuke and Naoe as the game’s dual protagonists, the Ubisoft exec explained that by choosing them as the player’s avatar, “we are expanding the narrative landscape, offering new points of view that challenge established norms found in many works of fiction, while staying true to the history that shaped them.”

“At the end of the day, Assassin’s Creed is not just a franchise, it’s a platform for entertainment, dialogue, discovery and understanding,” he affirmed. “Our commitment isn’t just about reflecting on the past, it’s about ensuring that the stories we tell continue to unite, inspire and challenge players, regardless of their background, and we’ll continue to stand by these values because they are central to the heart of the franchise, and I believe, to the future of storytelling itself. Ultimately, we believe that the diversity and richness of the human experience is what helps Assassin’s Creed resonate with players across the globe, and we’re committed to standing firm on that foundation.”

“From the very beginning, Ubisoft has embraced this diversity,” Coté added. “Assassin’s Creed is more than just a game. It can be a platform for meaningful exploration and reflection wrapped in the excitement of unforgettable gameplay, and it is that fusion of creativity, diversity, immersion and fun that continues to define the franchise and connect it with players around the globe.”

Proceeding to wind down his thoughts, Coté zoomed out from his specific reflections on Assassin’s Creed Shadows to discuss how, in his opinion, the reactions to the game’s existence were a reflection of an increasingly isolationist and xenophobic mindset currently sweeping through contemporary society.

“Today, the stakes are higher,” he told the crowd. “The stories we tell, the characters we create and the game worlds we build are instrumentalised by those who seek to silence creativity, to stoke fear and incite hatred. I believe we are facing what [author] Fareed Zakaria calls an ‘Age of Revolution‘, a time when the real conflict is not between the left and the right, but between societies that close themselves off and those that open themselves up to the world. Throughout history, it’s the open societies that have always eventually prevailed. While there may be setbacks over years or even decades, it is openness that has continually pushed humanity forward.”

“This echoes the selfless bravery of our Assassin’s Creed protagonists,” he then declared. “They fought for freedom, knowledge and the right to chart their own paths, just as we, as creators, fight to tell stories that matter in a world that grows increasingly divided. As the authors of How Democracies Die so powerfully stated, democracies crumble when good people decide to stay silent. The same is true, I think, of our creative freedom when we allow fear to stifle our voices. When we self-censor in the face of threats, we hand over our power, piece by piece, until freedom and creativity both wither away.”

“We cannot let that happen,” Coté rallied. “It’s time for us as creators to stand firm on our commitment to our values, by telling stories that inspire, that challenge and that help people connect. Our silence cannot become complicit.”

“To our players – the ones who have stood by us, supported us and celebrated our work over the years with enthusiasm and constructive feedback – this stance is for you,” he said. “You are the heart of our journey. We create for you, and your support fuels our creativity and strengthens our resolve to keep pushing boundaries, to tell stories that matter. This journey is yours as much as it is ours, and I thank you for being with us every step of the way.”

“I’m an optimist and a dreamer,” the exec concluded. “I believe that the answer to hate is to continue creating experiences that celebrate the richness of our world and capture the magic of our collective imagination, because in the end, creativity is stronger than fear, and together, we are creating the future of entertainment.”

For all its delays and controversies, Assassin’s Creed Shadows is on track to make or break Ubisoft’s financial future on February 14th, 2024.

