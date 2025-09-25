‘Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2’ Puts DLC Clans In Base Game After Outcry

Pandora (TBA) smolders in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (2025), Paradox Interactive

After outcry over ‘paywalling’ two of the Clan options behind day 1 DLC, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will now feature Lasombra and Toreador in the base game. New Story Pack DLC was also announced.

You can make your enemies’ blood boil in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (2025), Paradox Interactive

As previously reported, Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room drew ire over the game having two “clans” behind day 1 DLC – Lasombra and Toreador. Fans felt they were locked behind $21.99 DLC (or $89.99 in the Premium Edition also featuring cosmetic decor DLC inspired by the first game).

This is on top of concerns about the game being more linear and lackluster than the first game.

Just over two weeks after that revelation, the game’s official X account announced, “Hi. We’re making adjustments and will share the details on Sept 17. Big changes take time, and we want to do this right. PS Store pre-orders will be refunded on Sept 8. You’ll be able to pre-order again before launch on Oct 21. Thanks for your patience; we’ll share more soon!”

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (@VtM_Bloodlines) via X Archive Link

Those changes were announced this month; Paradox Interactive, The Chinese Room, and White Wolf Publishing made the joint announcement that being able to play as the Lasombra and Toreador clans would be in the base game. White Wolf Executive Vice President and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Executive Producer Marco Behrmann shared more via press release.

“Thanks to our community for the frank feedback on Bloodlines 2 and the Premium Edition. That feedback made it clear: Lasombra and Toreador belong in the base game, so that is what we are doing. We’d also like to thank The Chinese Room for their quick turnaround on the concepts for the post-launch Story Packs,” Behrmann praised.

He then concluded, “We’re constantly impressed by their creativity and skill in weaving enticing narrative threads that expand on the main story in Bloodlines 2.”

In addition, two Story Pack DLC were announced: Loose Cannon and The Flower & the Flame. The first “follows Brujah Sheriff Benny’s brutal perspective, letting players experience his story of relentless pursuit,” and unlocks a Benny-inspired outfit for main character Phyre.

The Flower & the Flame like wise “follows Toreador Primogen Ysabella’s legendary path to creating her dark magnum opus,” and grants a Ysabella outfit. Both DLCs launch for $14.99 in Q2 2026 and Q3 2026 respectively.

World of Darkness gives players a look at Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2‘s Santa Monica Memories cosmetic pack as well as the Loose Cannon and The Flower & The Flame story packs in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Overview Trailer (2025), YouTube

The digital Deluxe Edition and Premium Edition will still sell for $69.99 and $89.99 respectively. While the Deluxe Edition still features the base game and Santa Monica Memories decor pack (also available for $11.99), the content of the Premium Edition has now changed.

It features all the content of the Deluxe Edition, plus the Expansion pass (also available for $34.99 from October 21st) for the two Story Pack DLCs.

The Limited Physical Edition for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Overview Trailer (2025), YouTube

In physical editions, the Day One Edition ($59.99) features the base game and Bloodlines Nostalgia Jukebox DLC pre-order bonus, along with “select retailers” having a real-life necklace inspired by the Cross of St. James.

The physical Premium Edition ($89.99 and not to be confused with the digital Premium Edition) will feature the content of the Day One Edition, along with the Expansion Pass, five character cards, a journal, Steelbook case, all within a premium box. Paradox Interactive forewarn “Contents of the physical Premium Edition are subject to regional availability.”

