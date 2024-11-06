Warner Bros. Reportedly “Coordinating” Story Connections Between ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Sequel And ‘Harry Potter’ HBO Series

A student is sorted into his House in Hogwarts Legacy (2023), Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

According to Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment President David Haddad, the respective teams behind the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy sequel and the Harry Potter Max series are working together to subtly-but-satisfactorily intertwine their respective narratives.

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) stands his ground against Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011), Warner Bros. Pictures

This ‘crossover’ intent for the two highly anticipated Hogwarts-related projects was first detailed by Haddad during a recent interview given to Variety’s Jennifer Maas and K.J. Yossman.

Speaking to the role of video games in the Harry Potter franchise’s overall future, the division president told the entertainment news outlet, “We have known for some time that fans are looking for more things in this world, and so we’re spending a lot of time thinking about that.”

“Our insights tell us that there are not huge distinctions between a younger version of a fan and an older version of a fan,” he added. “They’re just deep Harry Potter fans, and we try to build authentic experiences to delight them.”

The player narrowly dodges a dragon’s fiery breath via Hogwarts Legacy (2022), Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

From there, as recapped by Maas and Yossman, the WB exec revealed how “the games team has been coordinating some of the big-picture storytelling elements in the Hogwarts Legacy sequel with the storylines that will play out in the Harry Potter HBO series coming from Warner Bros. Television.”

Further, Haddad attributed WB’s current focus on ‘revitalizing’ the Harry Potter franchise – it’s not quite a revival, as the fanaticism around J.K. Rowling’s boy wizard never really died out, and more of ‘2.0 incarnation’ – to the success of Avalanche Software’s fan-favorite video game, explaining that in light of its success, “The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with Hogwarts Legacy last year.”

Poppy Sweeting (Alice Haldane) is fascinated by a freshly hatched fantastic beast, while the player character struggles to share the sentiment in Hogwarts Legacy (2023), Warner Bros. Games

At current, details regarding the respective productions of the Hogwarts Legacy sequel and the Harry Potter HBO series are all but non-existent, with the only real details known regarding either is that they are both actively in development.

To this end, it’s unknown just how Haddad, Warner Bros. Interactive, and Avalanche Studios intend to tie their upcoming game into HBO’s television effort.

However, given that the series will supposedly seek to be “a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer, J.K. Rowling,” speculation suggests that rather than some new, ‘original’ element being created by the Hogwarts Legacy team and added into the franchise’s canon, it’s likely the crossover will take the form of both respective settings reacting in their own ways to a shared event or character.

A Griffindor and Ravenclaw student brew a potion in a cauldron in Hogwarts Legacy (2023), Warner Bros. Games

All in all, while pretty much everything regarding both the Hogwarts Legacy sequel and the Harry Potter HBO series is presently nothing more than question months, more details are sure to trickle out in the coming months.

