7 Recent Video Games Releases That Make Amazing Gifts

Credit: Video Game Releases Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (2025), Kepler Interactive, Screenshot via Steam

Trying to figure out that last-minute present for a friend or family member? Then you’re in luck, because we found some of the best recent video game releases that make amazing gifts. These top games are perfect for any gamer, whether they enjoy emotional storylines, casual gameplay, or action-packed adventures. If you need recommendations, then check out these top video game releases.

7. Split Fiction

Mio and Zoe with Dragons in Split Fiction (2025), Hazelight Studios Credit: Mio and Zoe with Dragons in Split Fiction (2025), Hazelight Studios, Screenshot via Steam

Have a gamer couple you want to gift for? Or maybe you want to surprise your spouse with a co-op game that they’ll love? Then try Split Fiction. While the game was released back in March this year, it’s easily one of the best two-player games that you can find. In this title, players will embrace mind-blowing moments as they’re pulled into various worlds with different themes, working together or individually, to overcome obstacles.

6. Hollow Knight: Silksong

Hollow Knight: Silksong (2025), Team Cherry, Screenshot via Steam

Undoubtedly one of the highest anticipated indie games of the year, Hollow Knight: Silksong is one of the best video game releases in 2025 that would make a perfect gift for friends or family. The next installment to the beloved indie franchise sees players exploring a haunted kingdom where they must fight and survive as they ascend to the peak of a land ruled by silk and song.

5. The Outer Worlds 2

The Outer Worlds 2 (2025), Xbox Games Studio, Screenshot via Steam

Another anticipated indie game, and one of the best video game releases in 2025, is The Outer Worlds 2. In this action RPG, the sequel to the 2019 game, players are in the Arcadia star system that has been invaded by a megacorporation. Players are tasked with uncovering the source of emerging rifts that threaten to destroy the colony amidst a factional war.

4. Silent Hill f

Silent Hill F (2025), Konami, Screenshot via Steam

What about your horror addicts? We have them covered as well. One of the best video game releases, and by far the most intense gift for the holiday season, is Silent Hill f. The game is set in Hinako’s hometown, which is engulfed in fog, driving her to fight grotesque monsters and solve eerie puzzles. While exploring, players will uncover the disturbing beauty hidden in the terror.

3. Arc Raiders

Arc Raiders (2025), Embark Studios, Screenshot via Steam

If you need a reason to convince your friend to play more games with you, then Arc Raiders makes a very convincing argument. Released at the end of October this year, the title is by far one of the best video game releases for a gift. The multiplayer extraction adventure is set in a lethal future Earth, which is ravaged by a mysterious mechanized threat known as Arc. Not only must you fight against these machines, but also against one another.

2. Dispatch

Dispatch (2025), AdHoc Studio, Screenshot via Steam

Have a friend who loves superheroes and would love to manage them? And enjoys wacky comedy with stellar voice acting? Then be sure to gift them Dispatch for the holiday season. This workplace comedy game focuses on choices, where you play as a manager for a team of misfit heroes, sending them on emergencies throughout the city, all while balancing office politics and personal relationships. The game also features voice acting from familiar YouTubers, streamers, and other media personalities such as Seán McLoughlin, Yung Gravy, Charles White Jr., and more.

1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (2025), Kepler Interactive, Screenshot via Steam

You can’t go wrong with gifting the game of the year to your gaming buddy. Especially when it’s such a magnificient titles such as Expedition 33. The turn-based RPG game offers a stunning combat system and a story that will leave you emotional. Not only that, but it’s absolutely stunning. The game follows a group on a mission to destroy The Paintress, a mysterious figure who wipes out anyone over a certain age in a yearly ceremony called the “Gommage.” Spoil your favorite gamer this year by grabbing this stunning title.