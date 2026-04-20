Video Games

Windrose Climbs Steam Charts, Selling 1 Million Copies

Credit: Windrose Tops Steam Charts (2026), Kraken Express, Steam

A new PvE survival game is climbing Steam’s charts after selling 1 million copies, all while being in Early Access.

As Windrose climbs the Steam charts, the developers, Kraken Express, release a post on the gaming platform about their success, saying, “Your support for the game is absolutely astonishing, and your patience while we are working on fixes is truly heart-warming.”

Thank you! The boar sends its two-tusked regards.



Jokes aside, your support has been incredible, and your patience while we work on fixes means the world to us.



Moreover, Windrose surpassed 200,000 concurrent players on Steam!



Thank you kindly, on behalf of our entire studio. pic.twitter.com/axHyxc8wQU — Windrose (@PlayWindrose) April 19, 2026

“While we keep working on the game, we read your reviews and comments, watch your videos and streams, and sometimes, honestly, shed a pirate-y tear of happiness, because now when the game is out you share our dream of swashbuckling adventure. And there are boars, too, we know, but whatever does not send you flying into the nearest tree, makes you stronger, right?”

The pirate game reached 200,000 active players on Steam, along with SteamDB showing the all-time peak being 222,134 at the time of writing. Not only that, but the game has great reviews, sitting at Very Positive, with SteamDB showing around 85% positive with 15,000 reviews.

Windrose Ship (2026), Kraken Express, Steam

According to the same data tracker, the game is sitting in second place among top sellers on Steam, as well as second place in wishlist activity. It’s also sitting at number 9 in daily active users.

According to the official description, players will start during the “Age of Piracy. Fight on land and sea, solo or with friends. Build, craft, and explore vast open world filled with dark secrets. Master souslite combat and take on challenging bosses, command your ship, and plunder unspoken treasures!”

Windrose World (2026), Kraken Express, Steam

The exciting announcement was also made on their official X page, and the comments are truly wholesome, with the top being a screenshot of the game, saying “thank YOU for such a fun & beautiful game! this game broke me of my crimson desert addiction lmao.”

Pirate games are surprisingly thin, except for Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag and Sea of Thieves. This niche genre combined with the popular PvE style game, is the perfect combination that many gamers have been looking for.

Windrose is out now in Early Access! https://t.co/0UprFdWg6T — Windrose (@PlayWindrose) April 14, 2026

While the game was released on April 14, the positive reviews and reaction from the developers seem like a great sign that this game should be added to your cart.