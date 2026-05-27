Video Games

The Witcher 3’s New DLC Is Officially Confirmed for 2027

Credit: Witcher 3's New DLC, CD Projekt Red

12 years after its launch, it looks like The Witcher 3‘s new DLC has officially been confirmed. While there have been rumors about more content for the beloved RPG, it’s officially been confirmed.

Developer CD Projekt Red has announced the new Song of the Past expansion for the game, which will release 11 years after its second expansion, Blood and Wine.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015), CD Projekt RED, Screenshot via Steam

In a recent post by their official Witcher account on X, the DLC was announced, reading: “The brand new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will take you to the Path with Geralt of Rivia once more.”

Medallion's humming… that can only mean one thing! It's time to announce The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Songs of the Past! ⚔️



This brand new expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will take you to the Path with Geralt of Rivia once more. It’s being co-developed with @Fools_Theory… pic.twitter.com/rrcPXppgdc — The Witcher (@thewitcher) May 27, 2026

“It’s being co-developed with Fools Theory and is coming to PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 in 2027. Stay tuned for more information in late summer.”

Fools Theory is a studio that includes several Witcher 3 veterans and previously released the Thaumaturge in 2024.

From the name of the DLC, it sounds like it might be a prequel. With the news that the Witcher 4 is in the works, many have speculated that the next DLC for Witcher 3 will help bridge the gap between the third and fourth installments, as the fourth sees us focusing on Ciri’s story, instead of our usual protagonist, Geralt.

Unfortunately, there’s not much information about the DLC; however, fans are excited, given the comments from the official post.

With new content coming to the game, we also need to update our system requirements to ensure smooth performance and compatibility going forward. These requirements will become effective starting from the next update.



Read more: https://t.co/1pcrqGU8YQ — The Witcher (@thewitcher) May 27, 2026

The Witcher account commented on their own post, saying that they have to update their system requirements on PC to ensure “smooth performance and compatibility” going forward. Which means those who are running the game on Windows 10 will need to update to Windows 11 to keep playing. Check below for the specs.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-8400 GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB VRAM: 6GB

6GB RAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 70GB SSD

70GB SSD Operating System: 64-bit Windows 11

Keep checking back here for more information on The Witcher series.