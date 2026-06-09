Video Games

Paramount Says Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone Video Games Are a “Priority”

Credit: Yellowstone Video Games, Paramount

One of the most popular television shows, along with several spinoffs, might be getting its own video game soon. According to Paramount, Yellowstone video games are a “priority.”

The writer and creator of the series, Taylor Sheridan, is one of the biggest names in television thanks to his western show and various spinoffs, including 1923, 1883, and The Madison. And in a recent interview with Polygon, Paramount’s Games’ Head of Creative & Production Shawn Kittelsen revealed the company’s plan for the “Sheridanverse.”

Yellowstone TV Show, Paramount

“All of the Yellowstone and Yellowstone-adjacent titles, Landman, Tulsa King, these are all priorities for us.”

It was only recently that we learned that Paramount opened a new video game studio, Paramount Games Studios, which combined existing studios like Skydance Interactive and Skydance New Media. Along with that, we also learned that a few games are already planned, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin and Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game.

And now, it looks like we might be getting more in the future with their eye on the popular franchise. For those who aren’t big in the television world, Yellowstone is an American neo-Western show that follows the Dutton family, who own the largest cattle ranch in Montana. And while there are no details about what the game might look like, it has a massive following, which will surely have fans watching out for more information on it.

Yellowstone TV Show Screenshot, Paramount

And thankfully, Kittelsen expressed that Paramount Games Studio is taking extra care in choosing which IPs to work on, saying, “We are not brand managers, and we are not IP value extractors. We are cultural stewards, and these stories, characters, and worlds mean something to the fans who invest so much of their time and money in them. We need to honor that relationship, or we will lose them.”

“If we start like, willy-nilly licensing everything that we can and just to check boxes and fill the coffers, people will get wise to it, and we won’t actually see the success that we could. But if we build pillar by pillar, find the right partners, and make the right games for the audience, I think we can achieve massive success.”