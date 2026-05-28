Video Games

Zenless Zone Zero Accused of Copying ‘My Puzzle Game’ Ouros by Indie Dev

Credit: Zenless Zone Zero Accused of Copying Ouros (2024), Michael Kamm, Steam

An indie game developer recently pointed out that Genshin Impact developer miHoYo stole his game. According to the dev, the minigame Zenless Zone Zero is accused of copying his puzzle game, Ouros.

On May 26, game developer Michael Kamm posted on Bluesky in response to claims that they had copied a minigame from Zenless Zone Zero with his puzzle game on Steam.

Last year, miHoYo copied my puzzle game Ouros in Zenless Zone Zero. Because they are a recognized, billion-dollar studio and my game isn't well known, some people are now assuming that their version is the original, and mine is the clone. I hope this video clears that up.



[image or embed] — Michael Kamm (@michaelkamm.games) May 26, 2026 at 11:27 AM

The post says, “Last year, miHoYo copied my puzzle game Ouros in Zenless Zone Zero.”

“Because they are a recognized, billion-dollar studio and my game isn’t well known, some people are now accusing that their version is the original, and mine is the clone. I hope this video clears it up.”

Ouros released May 2024, is described as a “calming puzzle game about forming beautiful curves in a serene space. Find your flow as you nudge, bend, and stretch curves into pleasing shapes, and discover the inherent mathematical beauty of Ouros.”

Zenless Zone Zero was released in July 2024 and is available on mobile, console, and PC.

The video on the post compares Ouros and ZZZ gameplay, both involving manipulating curves. Other resemblances include “curve portals” that teleport the ball to different spots on the track, a hint system, direction control, and more.

Kamm continues, saying, “I can see why people would assume I coped [miHoYo], but still, it’s frustrating to have your work cloned and then credited to somebody else. So, I hope this clears things up.”

https://t.co/U43RQGsFZx you sure you didnt copy this game that was released in 2023? — Forgotten Soul (@Forgott05316033) May 26, 2026

On X, some have responded to Kamm’s message and accuse Ouros of actually copying a 2023 online game, Primo, which offers similar gameplay. However, Kamm has countered that accusation as well, saying Primo looks like a copy of Splines ‘n Shapes, a Ludum Dare game jam project he made in 2020.

Many have shared their support by saying they’ve purchased Kamm’s game. Though others have pointed out that the indie game is too small for miHoYo to notice, and that Kamm doesn’t own game mechanics so it’s not truly copying.