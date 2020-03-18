Bleach Anime to Return with Adaptation of Thousand-Year Blood War Arc

Almost eight years after its cancellation, the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo’s seminal work Bleach is returning to air, in celebration of the series’ 20th anniversary.

The anime’s return was revealed in the recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, with a full-page announcement stating that the new project would adapt the manga’s finale, the “Thousand-Year Blood War” arc.

Details as to the cast, production teams, and the studios involved currently remain unknown. The series is set for a 2021 release date.

An anime adaptation of Kubo’s one shot Burn the Witch, which also takes place in the ‘Bleach’ world, was also announced, with Studio Colorido (Penguin Highway, Pokémon: Twilight Wings) handling the series’ production.

Weekly Shonen Jump also lists Tatsuro Kawano (Psycho-Pass 2, Yozakura Quartet) as the series’ director and voice actresses Yuina Yamada (Anima Yell!, Idol Time PriPara) and Asami Tano (Toriko, Love Live! Sunshine!!) as Noel Niihashi and Spangle Ninii, respectively.

Further details will more than likely be revealed on March 20 at 8:45 PM ET where the official Bleach website previously detailed they would announce their Bleach 20th Anniversary Project and the Tite Kubo New Project Presentation.

The presentation is expected to include “the very first glimpse of this new 20th anniversary project.”

Bleach voice actors Masakazu Morita, who plays Ichigo Kurosaki, Fumiko Orikasa, who plays Rukia Kuchiki, and Ryotaro Okiayu, the voice of Byakuya Kuchiki, are expected to appear. They will be joined by Shonen Jump editor-in-chief Hiroyuki Nakano.

The presentation was previously supposed to take place during AnimeJapan 2020, but the convention was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

