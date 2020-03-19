Today’s character of the day is Goblin Slayer’s Goblin Slayer. Goblin Slayer was created by Kumo Kagyu and Noboru Kannatsuki. He first appeared in the first volume of the light novel, the first chapter of the manga, and the first episode of the anime. He is the titular character after all.

Goblin Slayer is a Silver ranked Adventurer based out of The Farm. However, unlike other adventurers he only takes jobs that involve killing goblins.

He only goes after goblins due to his experiences as a child. One night his village was attacked by goblins and slaughtered everyone in sight. Goblin Slayer survived by hiding in home’s basement. After surviving the night, he would be attacked by a number of goblins, but would be saved by a rhea and subsequently train under him for five years.

In order to efficiently kill goblins, Goblin Slayer’s armor looks shabby compared to other Silver ranked heroes. He does this to mask his scent. If he kept his armor in tip-top shape, the goblins would easily sniff out the scent of his metal.

He typically wears chain mail underneath leather armor. He also wields a short, cheap, and disposable sword. Along with the cheap sword he typically wears a small buckler.

Goblin Slayer doesn’t always work alone. He formed a party with Priestess after rescuing her from a number goblins.

The two would then be tasked with destroying a number of goblins who had taken over an abandoned elven fortress. Despite being outnumbered, Goblin Slayer devised a plan to use Priestess’ protection to trap the goblins within the fort and then burned them alive.

Later, Goblin Slayer would team up with High Elf Archer, Dwarf Shaman, and Lizard Priest. The team would storm an underground goblin lair.

However, they would quickly discover the goblins based there were being lead by an Ogre. Goblin Slayer would resort to desperate measures to kill him by using a Gate Scroll linked to the bottom of the ocean.

Goblin Slayer would continue to show off his tactical mind when he worked with Spearman, Witch, and a number of other adventures as he rallied them to defend The Farm from an invasion by a Goblin Lord.

While Goblin Slayer typically only kills goblins, he has had to kill other monsters and enemies like the Ogre. His other victims include a Troll, a Sea Serpent, a Giant Eye, Dark Elf, Rhea Scout, and Evil Wizard.

Since the threat of goblins does not seem to be waning any time soon, his work will continue. Goblins need slaying after all.

