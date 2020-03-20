Report: Rosario Dawson Cast As Live-Action Ahsoka Tano In The Mandalorian Season 2

A new report details that Rosario Dawson will play a live-action Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2.

The report comes from Slashfilm. They state:

“We have exclusively learned that Rosario Dawson will appear in The Mandalorian season 2 and are excited to report that she will be playing a fan-favorite character previously only seen in the Star Wars animated productions. Dawson will be playing a live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi padawan apprentice who appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.”

Dawson previously campaigned to keep Ahsoka Tano alive after it was heavily hinted that the character died in between the conclusion of the final season of Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Tano’s voice is heard amongst a number of other deceased Jedi encouraging Rey to fight Palpatine.

It looks like she might have known that Ahsoka would return given the tweet was from January 2020, when The Mandalorian was still in production.

Gina Carano announced production wrapped on The Mandalorian on March 6th on Instagram. She wrote, “That’s a wrap on season 2.. I absolutely love this work and the people in it.”

As for Ahsoka Tano showing up in The Mandalorian it makes sense given the Star Wars timeline. Tano survived the events of the Return of the Jedi given the series finale of Star Wars Rebels takes place after the events of the film. The Mandalorian also takes place after the events of Return of Jedi.

Dawson wasn’t the only one who teased that Ahsoka would still be around despite her voice appearing in The Rise of Skywalker. The Mandalorian writer and director as well as Star Wars Rebels creator Dave Filoni also made it very clear that Ahsoka would return.

Back in December, Filoni shared an image of Gandal telling Ahsoka, “People thought I was dead, too. Look how that turned out…”

Was thinking of all of you this fine morning, Happy Holidays!

If this report is true, this would be the first time Ahsoka Tano would be portrayed in live-action. It’s also possible her appearance in The Mandalorian could lead to a spin-off series.

Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke about the future of Star Wars in February. He stated, “The priority in the next few years is television with The Mandalorian Season 2 coming in October and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

There was a rumor about Lucasfilm developing a Star Wars Rebels animated sequel that would feature Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren. It’s possible Disney might actually look at those story ideas and turn it into a live-action show instead. Or it’s possible they could continue with the animated version and also spin-off a live-action series.

However, Ashley Eckstein, who voices Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars and Rebels recently indicated she didn’t know anything about a new series.

She told SyFy, “I honestly don’t know. But I can tell you I would love it if there was.”

She added, “That would be a dream of mine, and Tiya [Sircar] and I have talked about that. We both bug Dave [Filoni] saying that we would love to find where Ahsoka and Sabine are and where Ezra is… maybe we’ll get that series but again, your guess is as good as mine.”

It’s possible we might get some of that story in The Mandalorian Season 2 and beyond.

What do you think of this report that Dawson is taking on the role of Ahsoka? Sound off in the comments below or let’s talk about it on social media!

