Fate/Grand Order: Solomon Anime Announced – Watch The New Teaser

Fate/Grand Order: Solomon Anime Announced – Watch The New Teaser

The official Fate/Grand Order website announced a Fate/Grand Order: Solomon anime is in production. A new teaser for the upcoming show was also released.

According to a translation from our very own Jorge Arenas, the announcement states:

“On March 21st (Sat.) at the end of Episode 21, a last command was issued to Fujimaru and Mash and others who finished their journey to the seventh singularity.”

It then states, “Stay tuned for the upcoming news of the anime “Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity The Grand Temple of Time Solomon.”

The news was also announced on their official Twitter account.

Twitter user AIR_News01 translated the tweet, “Fate/Grand Order: Solomon anime production has been announced. Further details will be announced at a later date.”

“Fate/Grand Order: Solomon” anime production has been announced. Further details will be announced at a later date https://t.co/PdJ42RZ0tL — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) March 21, 2020

Air_News01 also shared the teaser announcement.

The final episode of Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia, Episode 21, airs today in Japan.

The series is available to stream on Crunchyroll. However, they are three episodes behind. They have up to Episode 17. It was released on March 16, 2020.

All episodes are currently available to stream on Funimation.

Here’s the official description for Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia:

“When a seventh Singularity is discovered in ancient Mesopotamia, Fujimaru and Mash are sent back in time with a Rayshift. In this land ruled by the wise King Gilgamesh, they’ll encounter Demonic Beasts, powerful gods, and the Absolute Demonic Front. This is the destined era where humans and gods part ways—this is the time for the final battle.”

Are you looking forward to Fate/Grand Order: Solomon? Have you enjoyed Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia?

(Visited 445 times, 445 visits today)