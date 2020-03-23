[SPOILERS] Goku’s Training Pays Off As He Confronts Moro in the Latest Chapter of Dragon Ball Super!

[SPOILERS] Goku’s Training Pays Off As He Confronts Moro in the Latest Chapter of Dragon Ball Super!

Following Moro’s sudden arrival, Goku has finally returned to Earth ready to confront the ancient wizard with the help of a significant power up attained from his training with Merus.

Making a quick return to Earth with his Instant Transmission technique in the last chapter, Goku has finally arrived to assist his friends against Moro and his invading forces. Noting that beating Moro was “what my training was about,” Goku rushes to Yamcha and Tien’s aide, quickly making work of the galactic criminal Zayuogi:

In the first true display of his newfound power level, Goku then proceeds to intervene in the fight between Android 17, Android 18, Gohan, Piccolo, and Moro’s second-in-command, Saganbo. He unleashed a flurry of swift attacks so quickly that he could not be seen (except for by Jaco) nor have his chi detected:

However, with Saganbo receiving energy boosts from Moro and his refusal to concede the fight, Goku transforms into his Super Saiyan God Blue form in order to put him down for the count:

After witnessing Goku’s power while Super Saiyan God Blue, Moro demands Goku “show me your earlier form,” otherwise he would continue to “force Saganbo to keep fighting” by pumping the criminal’s weakening body full of energy.

After Saganbo eventually collapses and Moro states that he doesn’t care for his soldiers, Goku angrily agrees to show Moro “the power I’ve gained just to beat you.”

He reveals that he is now able to willingly transform into and control “the initial stage of the technique of the Gods,” Ultra Instinct Sign:

The last time Goku achieved this form was during his climactic battle with Jiren during the Tournament of Power, where the Ultra Instinct Sign form opened the door for Goku to achieve Autonomous Ultra Instinct, though at the time his body was unable to handle the strain of such power.

While the question of whether Goku’s current control over the Ultra Instinct Sign form translates to better control of the Autonomous Ultra Instinct form remains unanswered, readers can catch the beginning of his confrontation with Moro when a new chapter drops on April 20th.

(Visited 98 times, 20 visits today)