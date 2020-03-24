Artist The Imaginative Hobbyist imagined WWE Superstar Sasha Banks as Marvel’s Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk.

The Imaginative Hobbyist took one of Sasha Banks’ recent Instagram posts and used it to transform her into She-Hulk. Not only did he transform her into She-Hulk, but he actually transformed her Instagram post into She-Hulk’s Instagram post.

The Imaginative Hobbyist used the below Instagram post from Sasha Banks as inspiration. It shows Banks promoting kettle bells as people begin investing in home gyms due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Imaginative Hobbyist took that Instagram post and transformed it into She-Hulk’s personal post.

He explains, “Got She-Hulk vibes from a recent Instagram post by Sasha Banks and transformed her feed into Jen’s just for fun.”

Take a look.

You can see that he not only transformed Banks into She-Hulk, but he also transformed her post. Instead of promoting kettle bells for home gyms, She-Hulk is taking a tour of the newly rebuilt Avengers HQ. If you remember, it was destroyed during Thanos’ attack during Avengers: Endgame.

She-Hulk quite enjoyed the gym describing it as a “marvel.” She added, “I haven’t felt such a burn in a loooong time. Watch out, bad guys!”

She-Hulk will be getting her own live-action series on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios made that announcement back in August at D23.

Just announced at #D23Expo, SHE-HULK, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/EmfcKjqI6e — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

However, they have not made any casting decisions at this time. A rumor from back in February indicated that Marvel Studios was looking for an actress with comedic chops in the 26 to 34-year old range. The rumor also detailed they were leaving the casting open to all races.

That same rumor also indicated that She-Hulk’s comic book origin would for the most part remain intact for the TV series. That origin sees Bruce Banner give his cousin Jennifer Walters a blood transfusion after she is shot. The blood transfusion allows Walters to transform into She-Hulk.

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney Plus sometime in 2021, but those changes could be in flux given the delays to all of Hollywood due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What do you make of Sasha Banks as She-Hulk?

