Today’s character of the day is Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn’s Banagher Links. Banagher Links was first introduced in the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn light novel. He’s the main protagonist in the Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn anime series. He also appears in the Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative Gundam: Beyond film.

Links is the son of Anna Links and Cardeas Vist. As a child, his father Cardeas put him through a number of tests in order to gauge his Newtype abilities. However, the tests would be short-lived as his mother took custody of him and removed him from under the wing of the Vist Foundation and his father.

Links would later enroll as a student at Anaheim’s Technical College at the space colony Industrial 7.

While on Industrial 7, he runs into the heir of Neo Zeon, Mineva Lao Zabi, who is using the alias Audrey Burne. Mineva is attempting to broker peace. Her efforts fail, and Industrial 7 comes under attack from the forces of Neo Zeon.

During this attack, Links discovers the Unicorn Gundam and is instructed to become his pilot by his dying father, who explains why his mother took him away.

After his father dies, Links becomes the pilot of the RX-O Unicorn Gundam. And his first battle is against Marida Cruz and her NZ-666 Kshatriya. And it wouldn’t be the last. He would fight Cruz multiple times. And during these fights his Newtype abilities would maniftest. At one point he telepathically communicates with Cruz just before he is about to kill her. Instead he captures her and takes her prisoner. His Newtype abilities would continue to grow throughout the story.

Cruz wouldn’t be Links’ only main opponent. He would also battle Full Frontal, a genetically altered Cyber Newtype clone of Char Aznable and his MSN-06S Sinanju.

Links’s other opponents include the Shamblo piloted by Loni, the Black Unicorn Banshee piloted by Merida Cruz, and the Black Unicorn Banshee Norn piloted by Riddhe Marcenas among others.

While piloting the RX-0, Links follows the Gundam’s coordinates to different locations in order to discover the location of LA+ box. The coordinates eventually lead him full circle back to where his journey began, Industrial 7 and Magallanica.

