Back in January 2019, Sunrise announced they would be adapting Mobile Suit Gundam series creator Yoshiyuki Tomino’s 1989-1990 novel series, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash into a trilogy of animated, theatrical films.

Tomino stated at the time, “30 years after I wrote those novels, they are finally being adapted into film. As the author, I am so happy.”

He added, “What decisions are necessary for modern society? The real world hasn’t progressed, and may even have regressed. Because of all the Gundam fans who gave this story the chance to reemerge, its themes can pierce through society today.”

He concluded, “The production staff are getting younger, and the viewers who take in their work are even younger than that. I believe that this young generation will one day pave the way for a reformation of humanity – for Newtypes.”

Tomino’s original novel follows the son of Earth Federation commander Bright Noa, Hathaway Noa. Noa made his debut in the 1988 anime Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Couterattack.

In the Universal Century 0105, Hathaway becomes disgusted with the Earth Federation’s corruption and joins the terrorist organization Mufti and quickly makes a name for himself and becomes their leader. He acquires the prototype RX-105 “Xi” Gundam, and uses it to enact vengeance against the Earth Federation.

Here’s the official description for the film:

“At the beginning, images from “Char’s Counterattack” revealing the rivalry and final battle between Amuro and Char are shown with the theme song “BEYOND THE TIME (Over the Moebius skies)”. Then, hearing a piece of Hiroyuki Sawano’s background music, we see originally animated clips from this movie “Hathaway”, including new battle scenes, and meet the protagonist Hathaway Noa as well as the main characters such as Gigi Andulcia and Kenneth Sleg for the first time. As the saga continues from “Char’s Counterattack” to “Hathaway”, these images evoke a next-gen reformation, along with the catch copy “His flash is the hope of humanity.””

The film will be released on July 23, 2020.

