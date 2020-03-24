Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group Chairman Toby Emmerich officially confirmed that Gal Gadot’s upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 will be delayed.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Emmerich released the following statement announcing Wonder Woman 1984’s delay.

Emmerich stated, “When we greenlit WW 1984 it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on August 14th.”

He added, “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

Director Patty Jenkins confirmed the decision on Twitter.

She wrote, “We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema.”

Jenkins continued, “In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then.”

We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then pic.twitter.com/85ykQ8x6NE — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 24, 2020

Related: Report: Warner Bros. Discussing Bypassing Theaters and Releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on Streaming

There had been rumors that Warner Bros. was discussing releasing the film on VOD. If those discussions actually did take place, it appears they came to the conclusion to delay the film. Producer Charles Roven was definitely in favor of ensuring the film would released in theaters.

He told TheWrap, “It’s ludicrous if you consider how big a movie this is. Everybody recognizes that, as interesting as streaming might be, if you want a huge, global worldwide box office, you’ve got to release it in a movie theater.”

Roven added, “There may come a time we have to make that decision. But why not stay here as long as we can and hope for the best? I don’t think it would be prudent to make a move until take all factors have been taken into consideration.”

Related: Wonder Woman 1984: New Purported “Plot Points” Leak Online

At the time the rumors were making the rounds, Warner President of Domestic Distribution of Jeff Goldstein also indicated they planned “to release the movie theatrically.”

Wonder Woman 1984 joins other big tent pole films that have delayed their release dates including F9, Black Widow, Mulan, No Time to Die, and A Quiet Place Part II.

The delay comes after major theaters shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AMC Theaters announced back on March 17th they would be shut down for at least 6 to 12 weeks.

In compliance with local, state, and federal #COVID19 directives, all #AMCTheatres locations are now closed for at least 6-12 weeks. AMC Stubs A-List memberships will be paused automatically during the time AMC theatres are closed. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) March 17, 2020

Related: Wonder Woman 1984 Director Patty Jenkins Reveals Why She Cast Chris Pine To Play Steve Trevor: “He’s Not Beta At All”

Regal also announced they shut down their theaters on March 17. Unlike AMC Theaters they did not provide a date on when they might reopen. They simply stated, “Until further notice.”

Regal announces closure of all theatre locations starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020, as a precaution amid the current circumstances. All theatres will remain closed until further notice. Please check back soon. We look forward to serving you again as soon as possible. — Regal (@RegalMovies) March 16, 2020

What do you make of Wonder Woman 1984 being delayed?

(Visited 166 times, 175 visits today)