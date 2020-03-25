New Seven Deadly Sins Anime and Manga Series Announced – Watch The Teaser Trailer

A new Seven Deadly Sins anime series is in the works titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Anger’s Judgment.

The series was announced alongside a sequel manga series from creator Nakaba Suzuki titled Mokushiroku no Yon-kishi or The Four Knights of the Apocalypse. The original series published its final chapter earlier this week. According to Crunchyroll, the new manga series “will follow one of the four Horsemen, Tristan, when it launches.”

The new anime series is expected to begin broadcasting in Japan in October on TV Tokyo stations and BS-TV Tokyo.

Shortly after announcing the series, they also released a new teaser trailer for the series.

Take a look.

Comic Natalie reports the cast from the previous series will return.

Yūki Kaji will reprise his role as Meliodas and Sora Amamiya will reprise her role as Elizabeth.

They will be joined by Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Jun Fujuyama as King, Yuhei Takagi as Gowther, Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin, and Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor.

Not only will there be a new manga and anime series, but there will also be a new stage play from director Nobuhiro Mōri. The play will be called The Seven Deadly Sins The Stage: The Treacherous Great Holy Knights. It is expected to show at Tokyo’s Galaxy Theatre from June 18-28.

Are you looking forward to this new Seven Deadly Sins series? What about the new manga from Nakaba Suzuki?

