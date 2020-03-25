Rumor: Ready Player One’s Tye Sheridan on the Shortlist for Terry McGinnis in Batman Beyond Film

Whether or not a live-action Batman Beyond is in active development at Warner Bros., rumors and updates about it are circulating. The latest concerns who might play lead character Terry McGinnis, opposite elder Bruce Wayne.

According to sources close to We Got This Covered, Tye Sheridan (star of Dark Phoenix and Ready Player One) is “being eyed to play” Wayne’s protege who protects a futuristic Gotham City.

Sheridan is known best for playing a young Scott Summers/Cyclops in X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix so he has superhero cred.

His age, 23, isn’t bad, but he’s no high schooler anymore so it might affect his chances – especially if it takes a while to greenlight the film. Additionally, he’s probably just one name among many on a shortlist the studio has.

As WGTC notes, nothing is for sure, not even Sheridan’s schedule. He might be unavailable if and when things are set in motion.

WGTC says their sources are the same ones that told them a Green Lantern series is being produced for HBO Max and Kevin Conroy would play Bruce Wayne in CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Both are true but feel free to take the necessary grain of salt with this one.

It’s only a rumor at this time, yes, but they point out (accurately and tenably) Joker proves standalone Batman and DC projects can do well. The idea of a Batman Beyond flick set in a separate universe is very appealing in Hollywood’s current climate.

Tye Sheridan as a potential for Terry McGinnis is the newest bit that has come to us since the rumor surfaced Warner was considering, possibly planning, a live Batman Beyond feature with Michael Keaton as the retired Wayne.

Fans holding out hope received that speculation warmly. One of them is writer/director Kevin Smith who called a Batman Beyond starring Keaton a “f****** amazing,” billion-dollar proposition on a January 2019 episode of his Fatman Beyond podcast.

What about you? Do you want to see Tye Sheridan as Terry McGinnis opposite Michael Keaton? Would Batman Beyond easily make a billion dollars? Tell us below.

