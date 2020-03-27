Official Trailer Released for Re:ZERO -Starting Life In Another World- Season 2

Crunchyroll roll released a brand new trailer for Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2.

Take a look.

Along with the release of the trailer, Crunchyroll announced the anime series would be joining their summer anime line-up beginning in July.

Here’s the official description for the second season:

” Natsuki Subaru, an ordinary high school student, is on his way home from the convenience store when he finds himself transported to another world. As he’s lost and confused in a new world where he doesn’t even know left from right, the only person to reach out to him was a beautiful girl with silver hair. Determined to repay her somehow for saving him from his own despair, Subaru agrees to help the girl find something she’s looking for…”

The second season was expected to debut in April 2020 after the series was announced at Anime Japan 2019.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was delayed.

A translation using Google from their official website announced the delay:

“Thank you very much for your great support for “Re:ZERO -Starting Life in a Another World-.” The second season of “Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, which was scheduled to start broadcasting from April 2020, will be postponed due to new type of coronavirus infection (COVID-19), which is a global problem. Since the schedule has been greatly affected, we have to postpone the broadcast start.”

They also added that they were expecting the show to arrive in July.

“Currently, we are planning to broadcast from July, so if the details of the broadcast date and time are decided, we will inform you again on the official website and official Twitter (@Rezero_official) .”

Given Crunchyroll’s recent news, it appears they are sticking to that timeline at this point.

Are you looking forward to Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2?

