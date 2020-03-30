Today’s character of the day is Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Raphael, or Raph as he is commonly called, was introduced in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984.

Raphael typically wears a red mask, although the original comics were published in black and white. He could be differentiated from his brothers by his sais, which he is proficient at using.

Like his brothers, Raphael was raised by his master Splinter and trained in the art of ninjitsu after they were all exposed to a glowing ooze. The ooze would grant Raphael and his brothers advanced intellect allowing them to speak and would also vastly increase their size and allow them to walk upright.

Unlike his brothers, Raphael despises the sewer and underground that the Turtles make their base. Instead he savors the night air and the feeling of freedom it brings.

Raphael is a hot head and quick to anger. He’s also the most violent of the Turtles. When he gets to fighting, it’s hard to stop him, and he’ll more than likely only stop when he wears himself out.

One of Raphael’s first missions is to deliver a challenge to Oroku Saki better known as Shredder. The challenge is a fight to the death between Shredder and the Turtles.

Shredder would take Raphael and The Turtles’ challenge. The Turtles would make quick work of Shredder’s elite ninjas.

However, Shredder would easily beat back Raphael as he decided to launch a solo attack without the aid of his brothers. In order to overcome Shredder, Raphael must work with his brothers to take the villain down.

Raphael would eventually pose as Shredder after he discovered an underground forge along with a stockpile of Shredder’s weapons and armor.

He would use his identity of Shredder to take control of the New York faction of the Foot Clan.

In another adventure, Raphael would be attacked by a group of vampires.

The resulting attack would leave a viral agent that would mix with the mutagen already present in his blood transforming him into a giant, raging kaiju-like creature.

Raphael and his brothers have also teamed up with a number of other notable characters including Batman and the Power Rangers. In the recent Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Power Rangers comic, Raphael turns into the Red Turtle Ranger.

Raphael and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s adventures continue on in the pages of IDW Comics as they combat all sorts of foes including Baxter Stockman, Krang, Bebop and Rock Steady, and of course Shredder and his Foot Clan.

