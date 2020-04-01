An Ant-Man 3 rumor details just who the primary villain of the film will be as well as provides a brief plot synopsis.

The rumor comes from 4Chan, on a post that provides updates on a ton of Marvel Studios films in development.

The Ant-Man 3 portion of the rumor details that film will focus on Cassie’s desire to become an Avenger against the wishes of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope Van Dyne.

The rumor states, “Ant Man 3 will be about Cassie leaving her family to be an Avenger, with Scott and Hope trying to stop her.”

As for the villain, the rumor claims that M.O.D.O.K. will be the primary villain.

The last we saw of Cassie Lang was in Avengers: Endgame, played by actor Emma Fuhrmann. Cassie believed that her father had been snapped out of existence by Thanos. However, he was still alive, but trapped in the Quantum Realm. Upon being freed from the Quantum Realm by a rodent, Lang reunites with his daughter, who is now a teenager.

Speaking with ComicBook.com Fuhrmann was mum on the future of Cassie Lang.

She stated, “I can’t say, you know. They’re [Marvel] very secretive, but from my research, I know that in the comics Cassie becomes Stature and Stinger in Young Avengers and that would be very cool.”

As for M.O.D.O.K., he has not been featured in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Advanced Idea Mechanics or A.I.M. was heavily featured in Iron Man 3. The company is run by Aldrich Killian, who begins experimenting with Extremis and plans to use it to take over the United States.

In the comics, M.O.D.O.K. or Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing was originally an A.I.M. scientist named George Tarleton from Erie, Pennsylvania. He was recruited to work on the organization’s development of the Cosmic Cube.

However, A.I.M. would eventually mutagenically alter Tarleton turning him into M.O.D.O.C. or Mental Organism Designed Only for Computing. He would then rebel against his masters and adopted the name M.O.D.O.K.

In Iron Man 3 – The Official Game, M.O.D.O.K. is actually Aldrich Killian. Before he dies at the hands of Pepper Potts in Iron Man 3, A.I.M. downloads Killian’s consciousness and transforms him into M.O.D.O.K. Upon becoming M.O.D.O.K. he seeks revenge against Tony Stark and his allies.

What do you make of this rumor? Do you want to see Cassie Lang attempting to become an Avenger? What about M.O.D.O.K. being the main villain?

