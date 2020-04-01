Netmarble’s Seven Knights Expands To Nintendo Switch in Seven Knights: Time Wanderer

Netmarble will be expanding their Seven Knights franchise, which first began on mobile, to the Nintendo Switch with the newly announced title Seven Knights: Time Wanderer.

According to a press release from Netmarble, Seven Knights: Time Wanderer will be a “console-exclusive version” of the popular mobile role-playing game, and it will not have a gacha system, instead characters will be acquired in-game as the story progresses.

The story for Seven Knights: Time Wanderer is an “original story different from the mobile version.” It focuses on the eighth member of the Seven Knights, Vanessa.

Vanessa wields what Netmarble describes as “the ultimate magical equipment.” It’s a sentient hourglass called Sandy. She will have to work with Sandy in order to safely return to her home after she falls into “the twists of space and time.”

On her journey home, Vanessa will encounter a number of original characters from the Seven Knights’ mobile game. They will join her as part of her party.

As for the game play, the game is described as a “real-time, turn-based, combat-oriented adventure.” No other details were revealed.

Young Jae Park, Netmarble’s Executive Producer, is excited about their expansion to the Nintendo Switch, “Since Seven Knights’ 2014 Korean launch, it’s been quite humbling and exciting to see the game grow in global popularity. We could not be more thrilled that Seven Knights – Time Wanderer – will be Netmarble’s first Nintendo game.”

He added, “The team can’t wait to share what makes Seven Knights – Time Wanderer – so special to a new audience, so we will work closely with Nintendo to ensure our first console game is exciting for Nintendo Switch gamers to play with.”

The mobile app has been downloaded over 60 million times across 150 countries since it was first released in 2014.

