Rumor: A Mystery X-Men Actor Will Play A Villain In An Upcoming Marvel Disney Plus series!

A new rumor indicates that a former X-Men actor will play a villain in an upcoming Marvel Studios TV show on Disney Plus.

The rumor comes from the Atlanta Filming twitter account and quickly made its way to the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit.

The rumor details, “What does “Must See Thursday” and Fox’s X-Men series have in common? They both starred actors/actresses that are villains in upcoming Marvel shows.”

The speculation as to what the riddle could mean has prompted many to guess that Kelsey Grammer was on set for something. He was the one who fit the bill, as he appeared in X-Men: The Last Stand, or X3, as Hank McCoy/Beast, and starred in Frasier as Dr. Frasier Winslow Crane. Frasier was part of the sitcom lineup for NBC’s Must See TV that was primarily used to promote their Thursday shows.

And the character most people are thinking he’s playing is Kang the Conqueror.

Kang does seem to be a name that keeps coming up. A previous theory indicated that Owen Wilson, who has been cast in the Loki series, could play Kang.

It was posited by Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse that Wilson’s character would be a big spoiler for the series, leading Murphy to believe that Wilson was playing Kang. However, there are a number of inconsistencies with Kang’s characterization versus Wilson’s usual demeanor in most of his films.

If this speculation that Grammer plays Kang happens to pan out, then it’ll be a sigh of relief if not for most fans of the villain, then for Murphy who wasn’t a fan of the idea of Wilson taking on the role when he wrote it.

If Grammer does end up playing Kang it could lend more credence to the theory that Wilson is playing Justice Peace from the Time Variance Authority.

Marvel’s Disney Plus Shows On Hold Due To Coronavirus

Currently, the Loki Disney Plus series hasn’t been filming because of coronavirus concerns. It actually stopped all production on March 14. This was just a few days before a number of cities were given orders for social distancing. Not only did Loki sop filming, but Wandavison and The Falcon And the Winter Soldier stopped as well. And the latter had only a few key scenes left to finish filming before going into post production.

But what do you think about the riddle? Is it Grammer they are talking about? And if he’s truly in one of these Marvel shows for Disney Plus, who do you think he’ll be playing?

