The production team behind the Baki the Grappler adaptation on Netflix, simply titled Baki, have announced the official release date for the series return.

On March 21st, the team for Baki posted an update to their official website announcing that the series’ second season would see a simultaneous, worldwide release on June 4th, 2020:

『バキ』大擂台賽編が2020年6月4日(木)より、NETFLIXで全世界全話一挙配信されることが決定ッッ！！

“Baki” is scheduled to be broadcast worldwide on NETFLIX from Thursday, June 4, 2020!!” (Translation provided by Google Translate).

Following this announcement, the team also released profiles and voice cast listings for twelve new characters making their debut in season 2, which according to Anime News Network, will include Kenichi Ogata (Genma Saotome, Ranma ½), as Kaioh Kaku and Hideaki Tezuka (Fourth Raikage, Naruto: Shippuden) as Shobun Ron:

Kenichi Ogata as Kaku Kaiō Yoshiyuki Kouno as Son Kaiō Yasuhiko Kawazu as Yō Kaiō Daichi Endō as Mon Kaiō Ryuuzo Hasuike as Jo Kaiō Hiroaki Ishikawa as Mō Kaiō Takanori Hoshino as Samwan Kaiō Tomoaki Ikeda as Ri Kaiō Satoshi Taki as Han Kaiō Yutaka Aoyama as Juku Kaiō Hideaki Tezuka as Shobun Ron Hiroki Yasumoto as Shunsei Kaku

The first season of Baki debuted on Japanese Netflix in June 2018, with the series seeing a global Netflix release in December 2018, after the season’s conclusion.

The team also released a new key visual for the upcoming season:

Earlier in March, Netflix Japan released a trailer for Baki’s second season, which can be seen below:

