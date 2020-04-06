Pussy Galore: “My name is Pussy Galore.”

007: “I must be dreaming.”

To this day, this is one of the most iconic James Bond exchanges in the entire franchise. Honor Blackman delivered her line in a sultry, seductive, and commanding way that immediately let the

audience know she was a different kind of Bond Girl. Holding the tranquilizer gun helped a bit as well.

Goldfinger, the Bond film co-starring Honor Blackman as the feminine and focused pilot Pussy Galore, gave us many incredible moments on screen.

For some, the laser scene between Goldfinger and James Bond is the highlight of movie; 007: “Do you expect me to talk?” Goldfinger: “No Mr. Bond. I expect you to die!”; delivering a fantastic lead in to how Bond must rely on his wit, poker face, and play the odds to get out of a jam.

Still, even after successfully cheating death again, it comes down to Pussy Galore and her Aviators to truly save the day. Without giving away too much of the plot, (because for some reason there are still people who have never seen this film, which is terrible, you’re only punishing yourself), Bond tries to convince Pussy not to commit mass genocide.

From there, Bond has placed the burden of the life and death of thousands of people squarely in Pussy’s hands, and with it, the success or failure of his mission and the future.

Honor Blackman showed the world what a cunning, talented, resourceful, feminine and commanding woman was capable of. From setting men at ease at their own peril with a charming smile, to standing up to and ultimately helping defeat the insidious plan of one of the most deranged, greedy, and corrupt villains in the Bond Universe, Pussy Galore was not one who’s screen presence could be ignored.

Being the third Bond film ever released, Honor Blackman’s portrayal of Pussy Galore did something her predecessors in Dr. No and From Russia with Love didn’t quite pull off as well, and she set the bar for what Bond Girls could and should be moving forward. While arguably none have had as dynamic or memorable an entrance, there have been a few who came close to the league of Pussy Galore; Octopussy from the film of the same name and Tiffany Case from Diamonds are Forever come to mind.

Not taking anything away from Miss Moneypenny, who has been a memorable and intricate part of the Bond Franchise since its inception, Pussy Galore established herself in one moment of one film with grace and poise.

Miss Moneypenny is the steadfast, dependable, beautiful, kind and no nonsense Bond Girl who will always make sure that M, Bond, and MI6 have what they need to protect and defend Queen and Country (and in most cases, the world) whose character we get to see over the course of many films.

Pussy Galore is the pinch hitter who has this one instance to make or break everything. And as Honor Blackman stated, “Pussy Galore was girl power, let’s face it.”

While this might be the role she is most recognized for globally, Honor Blackman has had an incredible career on stage, in film and in TV. In fact, it was her previous work on the British TV series The Avengers and the action training received there that earned her the role of Pussy Galore.

She was well known for being a dedicated actress and her professionalism on set, which translates to her character. With all of the changes happening in the world, and the Bond Franchise itself, it is refreshing to look back at perhaps the most pure example of a Bond Girl and how important they are in the Bond legacy.

Honor Blackman passed away at the age of 94 on April 5, 2020. Her family told The Guardian, “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman, aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.”

They added, “As well as being a much-adored mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor of hugely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, along with her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she achieved an unparalleled iconic status in the world of film and entertainment and with absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all her endeavours she contributed to some of the great films and theatre productions of our times.”

Sending respect and condolences to her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

