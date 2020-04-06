The Flash Actor Ezra Miller Appears To Choke A Woman In Newly Surfaced Video

UPDATE: A video showing Ezra Miller choking a woman did actually take place. Variety reports they “confirmed the incident” and detailed that it took place at 6 p.m. on April 1 at Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavik.

Variety reports Miller was escorted off the premises following the incident.

They did also cite an anonymous source who appears to deflect blame away from Miller. The source tells them:

“The altercation took place after the individual, identified as Miller, was confronted by a group of eager fans, who were “quite pushy.” Things then escalated, with Miller losing his temper at one woman in particular.”

Original article continues:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League’s Flash actor Ezra Miller allegedly got into a confrontation with a woman at a bar in Iceland where he appears to choke said fan.

Video of the encounter was allegedly posted by Twitter user @KylieL123; however, those tweets have been subsequently deleted. However, the video was quickly captured and has since gone viral.

In the video, a man looking and sounding like Miller, who also stars in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts franchise, is approached by a woman who appears to be sarcastically challenging him waving her arms in the air. As the woman approaches Miller, she asks, “Did you want to fight” Is that what you want to do?”

The man, who looks likes Miller, then proceeds to grab the woman by the neck and then proceeds to push her towards the ground or it could be a parked truck. It’s hard to make out.

At first you can see the girl smile as it seems the pair are play fighting. Then it seems to turn dark as the person alleged to be Miller drags the girl to the ground with his hand around her neck.

The video cuts out after another man is heard saying, “Whoa! Bro, bro, bro, bro, bro….”

You can watch the clip below:

tw // choking ezra miller fully choked a fan after being jokingly asked to fight ???? what the fuck

pic.twitter.com/JMkFUGdqkZ — sandy ᵕ̈ (@SC0RSESE) April 6, 2020

Twitter user @SCoRSESE, not only posted the video, but also screen shots of the alleged original, now deleted tweet. Those screen shots show Twitter user KylieL123 explaining why they posted the video.

here’s what op posted for context

(EZRA GOES BY THEY, pls pls pls remember) pic.twitter.com/ZpvpBadQ6e — sandy ᵕ̈ (@SC0RSESE) April 6, 2020

In the screen shot, KylieL123 writes, “Okay so I’m exposing Ezra Miller because he just attacked my friend at the bar after she JOKINGLY challenged him to a fight… he took it way to seriously and choke slammed her to the ground. not okay.”

The user goes on to state that some men had to pull the man, who looks like Miller, off the woman. They also indicated he spit on her brother and one of the bartenders.

KylieL123 allegedy states, “After the boys pulled him off of her and we’re retaining him, Ezra proceeded to spit at my brother and the bartender. what a guy…”

A separate screen shot from Reddit, from a deleted account and allegedly the original poster, explains the situation.

When asked why he was grabbing her by the throat and slamming her to the ground as well as why she was play fighting with him in Iceland and why he is wearing sandals, the alleged original poster responded:

“1. Because he’s a f***ing psycho and spit on me and two other staff members after the fact multiple times. 2. He was showing her his ‘scars’ from all the fights he’d been in and she said I could beat you up. 3. Because he’s obviously a moron. After my friend and I threw him off her he was standing barefoot outside for at least 10 minutes while the bouncers waited for the cops to pick him up.”

The identity of the person on the video has yet to be verified, though it looks very much like the Fantastic Beasts and DC Comics actor.

It’s also unclear what exactly happened afterwards aside from these alleged testimonials, which have now been deleted. It’s possible the entire encounter could be a hoax or a joke video intending to incite outrage, or the man looking like Miller could have actually choked the woman and pushed her to the ground.

What do you make of this video? Do you think that’s Ezra Miller? Do you think this is a hoax or joke video or do you think it is legitimate?

