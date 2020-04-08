A new rumor details that Rosario Dawson has a multi-show contract to play a live-action Ahsoka Tano.

The rumor comes from The Direct and their “contributing insider Daniel Richtman.”

They claim “Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano contract is reportedly a multi-show deal.”

The Direct elaborates, “This is not a confirmation that Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano will indeed appear in other Disney+ shows, rather, that Lucasfilm is potentially interested in having her character make future appearances in other shows.”

Ahsoka Tano Solo Series

This rumor comes after a separate rumor indicated Ahsoka Tano could be getting her own solo show that would spin out of The Mandalorian Season 2.

The Hollywood Reporter stated back in March, “Rosario Dawson is joining The Mandalorian as Jedi Ahsoka Tano. Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta has the scoop. But here’s the big question: Could this be a backdoor pilot for an Ahsoka series? There are rumors …”

They didn’t elaborate any more than that, but it definitely hinted that they could be looking at a solo Ahsoka Tano series.

Ahsoka Tano is probably the most iconic Star Wars character who has not been showcased in a live-action film or series yet.

The character was first introduced in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated film. She would gain popularity in the spin-off series Star Wars: The Clone Wars series and would then appear in the more recent Star Wars Rebels series.

All of this comes after Disney’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger detailed Disney’s plans for Star Wars involved The Mandalorian and spinning off characters they plan on introducing in Season 2.

Iger stated, “The priority in the next few years is television with The Mandalorian Season 2 coming in October and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

He added, “So the priority for Star Wars in the short-term is going to be, I’ll call it television for Disney+ and then we will have more to say about development of theatrical soon after that.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

As for what Disney has confirmed on their docket for Disney Plus shows in the Star Wars universe, Iger confirmed, “And then we have a prequel to Rogue One and Kenobi series also in development.”

The Obi-Wan Kenobi series was put on hold with the entire production team reportedly being sent home due to issues with the script. However, recent reports indicate Disney and Lucasfilm has hired Edge of Tomorrow and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum producer Joby Harold. So it appears they still seem to be moving forward with the series, rather than shelving it and moving with new characters.

