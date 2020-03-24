Rumor: Ahsoka Tano Live-Action Series Could Spin Out Of The Mandalorian Season 2

A new rumor indicates that an Ahsoka Tano live-action series could spin out of The Mandalorian Season 2.

Following reports that Rosario Dawson was cast to play a live-action version of former Jedi Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2, a new rumor has surfaced indicating an episode featuring the character could actually be a backdoor pilot for an Ahsoka series.

The Hollywood Reporter details, “Rosario Dawson is joining The Mandalorian as Jedi Ahsoka Tano. Slash Film’s Peter Sciretta has the scoop. But here’s the big question: Could this be a backdoor pilot for an Ahsoka series? There are rumors …”

It’s obviously not much to go on, but Ahsoka’s story was left on a cliffhanger following the end of Star Wars Rebels. Ahsoka showed up on Lothal and teamed up with Sabine Wren as the two planned to search for their missing friend Ezra Bridger following the Battle of Endor and the events of Return of the Jedi.

The show ends with Sabine saying, “Ezra is out there somewhere. And it’s time to bring him home.”

Not only did Rebels end in a cliffhanger, but series creator Dave Filoni teased that Ahsoka Tano would return after her voice appeared in The Rise of Skywalker hinting that she might have died some time during the events between the end of Rebels and The Rise of Skywalker.

Filoni posted an image showing Lord of the Ring’s Gandalf telling Ahsoka, “People thought I was dead too. Look how that turned out…”

Was thinking of all of you this fine morning, Happy Holidays!

– Dave pic.twitter.com/WpD0kKMbfk — Dave Filoni (@dave_filoni) December 25, 2019

Maybe more importantly, former Disney CEO Bob Iger indicated they had plans to spin shows out of The Mandalorian. Iger stated:

“The priority in the next few years is television with The Mandalorian Season 2 coming in October and then more coming from The Mandalorian thereafter, including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

Aside from The Hollywood Reporter, there have been rumors about a sequel series to Star Wars Rebels. Back in January YouTube Channel Kessel Run Transmissions reported a series was in development.

Host Noah Outlaw stated, “What we’ve heard is that the Star Wars Rebels sequel show is in development. It is going to be animated. It is set for 2020. This year.”

His co-host Corey explained the show would be about Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren.

In February, Outlaw would take to Twitter to indicate that the Rebels sequel series would arrive in November following the release of The Mandalorian Season 2 in October.

The Clone Wars: Season 7 in February. The Mandalorian: Season 2 in October. Star Wars Rebels sequel series in November. It’s gonna be a good year! — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) February 4, 2020

A separate rumor that also arrived in January, indicated that the Rebels sequel series would primarily follow Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn rather than focus on Ahsoka and Sabine.

The alleged leaker explained the show would be set during the New Republic.

“The story is set during the height of the short lived New Republic. We get to see the Republic Senate and explore some of the main galaxy post Return of the Jedi and before the sequels. But, I’m told only season 1 details this, and another show will truly delve into the New Republic.”

They also detailed that Sabine and Ahsoka’s quest to find Ezra would be set up in the first season.

“Season 1 sets up Ahsoka and Sabine preparing to travel to the Unknown regions to find Ezra.”

The leaker also detailed that Captain Rex would be joining them on that quest, but before they go to seek Ezra, they will work with the Kaminoans, the race responsible for the clone army, in an attempt to stop Rex’s accelerated aging.

It’s possible the events of The Mandalorian Season 2 could tie in to this rumored animated series, or it’s possible Disney might be looking at taking these ideas and putting them in a live-action series.

Season 1 of The Mandalorian did incorporate the Darksaber, which was first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars “The Mandalore Plot.”

It would later be showcased in the comic book series Darth Maul: Son of Dathomir.

It then pops up in Star Wars Rebels coming into the possession of Sabine Wren. Wren then gifts it to Bo-Katan Kryze, the sister of Mandalore’s former leader Duchess Satine.

As previously mentioned, the weapon would most recently be shown in the final episode of Season 1 of The Mandalorian in the possession of Moff Gideon.

It’s quite possible that if Ahsoka is showing up in The Mandalorian Season 2, Sabine Wren might show up as well, and she might not be too happy that the Darksaber has come into the possession of Moff Gideon.

The Mandalorian Season 1 also hints at something called the Great Purge, which saw the Galactic Empire force the Mandalorian group called the Tribe into the shadows. It’s unclear how the event affected Mandalore and other Mandalorians at this time, given a number of Mandalorian Clans were working with the Galactic Empire.

It’s possible The Mandalorian Season 2 will explore more of the Great Purge. There are definitely quite a bit of storytelling options they could pursue.

Would you want to see a live-action Ahsoka Tano series? Do you want to see Sabine Wren show up in The Mandalorian Season 2?

