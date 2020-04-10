Locke & Key Creator Joe Hill Has The Best Response To Disney Making A Live-Action Robin Hood

Locke & Key creator Joe Hill had one of the best responses to a new rumor that Disney is making a live-action Robin Hood film.

The Hollywood Reporter shared the rumor that Lady and the Tramp writer Kari Granlund will be writing a live-action script to remake the 1973 animated feature.

Not only do they report that Granlund will be penning the script, but they detail that Blindspotting director Carlos Lopez Estrada will be directing.

The film will reportedly be produced by Justin Springer and will be released directly to Disney Plus.

The original animated Robin Hood film was directed by Wolfgang Reitherman and David Hand. Hand was uncredited. The film was written by Larry Clemons based on characters and story conceptions created by Ken Anderson.

The film starred Brian Bedford as Robin Hood, Monica Evans as Maid Marian, Peter Ustinov as Prince John, Pat Buttram as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Phil Harris as Little John, and Andy Dvine as Friar Tuck.

Locke & Key creator Joe Hill reacted to the rumor writing, “I…I kinda think the cartoon is impossible to improve on, but what do I know?”

I… I kinda think the cartoon is impossible to improve on, but what do I know? https://t.co/JeDJJyhx4d — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) April 11, 2020

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert writer Ariel Dumas also added, “NOBODY ASKED FOR THIS!!”

NOBODY ASKED FOR THIS!! https://t.co/TvdpwD1K5e — Ariel Dumas (@ArielDumas) April 11, 2020

Others also reacted to the news questioning the reasoning behind a live-action adaptation of the classic animated film.

It’s Robin Hood, what can they do to make it stand out from the other live action Robin Hoods? Are they really going to have cgi anthros running around? — Bern (@LovelywaytoBern) April 10, 2020

you’re gonna try to make robin hood hotter than the cartoon fox. and you’re going to fail. — Alexandria Neonakis (@Beavs) April 10, 2020

PLEASE JUST MAKE SOMETHING FUCKING ORIGINAL FOR ONCE OH MY GOD — HOLLZ (@holystinkburger) April 10, 2020

Isn’t there creativity at Disney? Another live-action of his famous animations. pic.twitter.com/yFSvGcfaq2 — B.L.Bisbilhoteira (@BLucasMeioMorto) April 10, 2020

Ah yes, the evil multi-billion dollar corporation is gonna remake a movie about a guy stealing from the rich — Starhawk (Playing Animal Crossing) (@leader_wing) April 10, 2020

@lydiaheysoul I don’t think the world is ready for this. Also…did we learn nothing from Cats?? — hey there bean (@heathersiobhan1) April 11, 2020

I have to agree with Joe Hill, the animated version is one of the best versions of the Robin Hood story, there is no way that Disney, especially current day Disney will be able to create something anywhere close to as good as the 1973 animated film.

I would argue none of their live-action remakes have held a candle to the classic animated films they have adapted. That includes Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Lady and the Tramp, and Lion King.

What do you make of this rumor? Are you interested in seeing a live-action remake of Robin Hood?

