The Pokémon Company Takes Aim at Pokémon Sword and Shield Rage Quitters Who Are Potentially Manipulating Ranked Battles

The Pokémon Company Takes Aim at Pokémon Sword and Shield Rage Quitters Who Are Potentially Manipulating Ranked Battles

Pokémon Sword and Shield’s online multiplayer has seen an increase in players rage quitting against opponents and unfairly manipulating battle records, prompting The Pokémon Company to investigate the issue.

In Pokémon Sword and Shield, the latest entry in the popular Nintendo franchise, players have discovered that players on the verge of losing could disconnect at just the right moment before the match ended, and in doing so could avoid losing any competitive ranking points and simultaneously deprive the winner of their rightfully earned points.

This method of ‘rage quitting’ was brought to widespread attention by Japanese Twitter user @Ka_Cr_He :

In a post to the official Pokémon Support site, The Pokémon Company confirmed that “some players in rank battles at battle stadiums and at internet competitions are illegally manipulating match results by intentionally disconnecting internet communications.”

They added that “if it is confirmed that such illegal operations and annoying acts have been performed repeatedly, they will be excluded from the ranking of future ranking battles and Internet competitions, and the right to participate in live competitions etc.“

They could even face “temporarily or permanently suspend their use of all online Pokémon Sword and Shield content.”

You can read the full post below:

“Thank you for your continued support of Pokémon Sword and Shield. At present, we have confirmed that some players in rank battles at battle stadiums and at internet competitions are illegally manipulating match results by intentionally disconnecting internet communications. As a result of future investigations, if it is confirmed that such illegal operations and annoying acts have been performed repeatedly, they will be excluded from the ranking of future ranking battles and Internet competitions, and the right to participate in live competitions etc. We may take measures such as deprivation or temporarily or permanently suspending the use of all content via the Internet in “Pokemon Sword Shield”. In the future, we will continue to monitor and continuously respond to malicious operations and inconveniences caused by intentional disconnection of the Internet so that players can enjoy it with peace of mind.” [Translation provided by Google Translate]

As noted above, the company may decide in some cases to “temporarily or permanently suspend their use of all online Pokémon Sword and Shield content.”

(Visited 62 times, 62 visits today)