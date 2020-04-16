Graphic artist Boss Logic found some inspiration in the recently released Dune photo showing Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides in his battle armor.

Boss Logic took that photo and made some changes. He gave the armor a little touch up, coloring parts of it black and gold. He added an ammo belt to Isaac’s shoulder.

He also added an eye patch and some scars to Duke Leto Atreides face. To touch it all off he added a tassel. The small changes effectively transform Duke Leto Atreides to Deathstroke.

Take a look.

Here’s the original for comparison.

Snake

While the changes most definitely transform the character into Deathstroke, a number of folks also believed he looks like Snake from the Metal Gear franchise.

The resemblance is similar. Snake does wear the Solid Eye. It looks similar to an eye patch, but is actually a device that allows him to enhance his vision. Snake also is typically seen wearing a headband with tassels in the back as well.

The comments about Snake might also stem from Isaac’s own desire to play the character in a live action version.

Isaac told IGN in March 2019 that he would want to star in a Metal Gear Solid movie.

When asked what video game adaptation he wanted to star in, Isaac responded, “Metal Gear Solid, that’s the one.”

He added, “I’m throwing my hat in for that one.” As for who he would play, he bluntly answered, “Snake, man.”

In fact, Boss Logic has previously mocked up Oscar Isaac as Snake

OK let’s get back to serious Bid-NESS and that’s rolling with the hype of a #metalgearsolid movie. Wanted to try #oscarisaac he has a dope mean mug so I wanted to see how he looks. #henrycavill since I don’t think I did it justice on the first one which was done quick #mgs 🐍 pic.twitter.com/vzagaoVL9c — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 15, 2018

Deathstroke

As for Deathstroke, the character recently appeared in Season 2 of the DC Universe original show Titans. The character was played by Esai Morales.

On the movie front, Joe Manganiello portrayed the character in an end credit scene in Justice League, where he and Lex Luthor talk about starting a league of their own hinting at the formation of the Injustice League or the Legion of Doom.

There doesn’t appear to be any movement on either of those two teams coming to fruition in the near future. However, Manganiello did post a photo of himself with Aquaman star Jsaon Momoa backstage at a Slayer concert.

When the post was originally made he used the #flashpoint. However, it has subsequently been removed.

You can see a screenshot of the original post with the Flashpoint hashtag below.

Speculation at the time indicated that he could be hinting at an appearance in director Andy Muschietti’s upcoming Flash film.

Muschietti detailed in January of this year that The Flash film would be a “different version of Flashpoint than you’re expecting.”

There was also supposed to be a Deathstroke solo film from Raid director Gareth Evans. That was reported in 2017. However, Evans told Slash Film in 2018 that the project never really got off the ground.

He explained, “Nothing really went beyond [early conversations]. I haven’t heard anything for a really long time.”

He would elaborate, “To be honest, every time I see an article written I keep wanting to ask, ‘Okay, what is it you guys know that I don’t know?’”

“Because I haven’t heard anything for a good while yet. So I don’t know if that will ever come back full circle at some point. But I know I haven’t had any conversation about that project for a long time now,” Evans concluded.

Who knows when we might see Deathstroke on the big screen, in the meantime you will have to settle for Manu Bennet’s excellent portrayal on Arrow and Esai Morales’ work on Titans.

But what do you make of Oscar Isaac potentially becoming Deathstroke in a future DC Comics film?

