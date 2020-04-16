J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot To Produce Justice League Dark TV Series For HBO Max

J.J. Abrams will executive produce an upcoming Justice League Dark TV series for HBO Max.

Variety reports Abrams’ Bad Robot will produce Justice League Dark, a series titled “Overlook” inspired by Stephen King’s The Shining, and an original drama titled “Duster” for HBO Max.

HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Kevin Reilly confirmed the show stating, “What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie [McGrath].”

He added, “What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max.”

No details were provided on what the Justice League Dark team would look like or what the plot could be.

This report confirms rumors from back in January that Abrams was looking at developing both TV and film projects for Justice League Dark.

In the comics, the Justice League Dark team has consisted of Wonder Woman, John Constantine, Swamp Thing, Deadman, Madame Xanadu, and Zatanna. Other members have included Man-Bat, Detective Chimp, Doctor Fate, The Phantom Stranger, Black Orchid, and Frankenstein.

Given Swamp Thing is a major player in the Justice League Dark team, this announcement could explain why WarnerMedia announced they had cancelled their Swamp Thing DC Universe original series before they even aired the first episode.

This Justice League Dark series joins a Green Lantern series, an animated Aquaman miniseries, and an adaptation of Strange Adventures on HBO Max. It’s unclear if these shows will be connected or will be standalone series.

What do you make of this announcement? Are you interested in seeing a J.J. Abrams executive produced Justice League Dark series on HBO Max or are you done with Abrams following his disastrous handling of the Disney Star Wars sequel trilogy?

