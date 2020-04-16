Yen Press released their solicitations for May.

Aoharu X Machinegun, Vol. 17

Naoe

9781975308803 | 1975308808

Yen Press

Paperback

May 5, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

192 pages

Summary:

At long last, the much-awaited rematch between Toy Gun Gun and Star White has arrived! With Matsuoka’s return to the team, Toy Gun Gun will finally be able to play in a match all together against their bitterest rivals…But with Matsuoka still injured, can Toy Gun Gun break the undefeated champion’s winning streak and take their revenge…?!

Éclair Blanche

A Girls’ Love Anthology That Resonates in Your Heart

ASCII Media Works

9781975359096 | 1975359097

Yen Press

Paperback

May 5, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Lgbt

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

272 pages

Summary:

The girls’ love anthology is back and bursting with stories to enchant and delight. Featuring works from favorites such as Canno (Kiss and White Lily for My Dearest Girl), Hiroichi (Highschool DxD: Asia & Koneko’s Secret Contract!?), and Fly (Kemono Friends: Welcome to Japari Park), this new addition to the Éclair lineup will sweep you off your feet!

Murciélago, Vol. 14

Yoshimurakana

9781975307936 | 1975307933

Yen Press

Paperback

May 5, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

224 pages

Summary:

Pursuing a string of murders involving corpses drained of blood, Kuroko and her hulking buddy, Urara, descend into the sewers to rescue Narumi from an all-too-familiar face. Narumi herself is determined to escape with her fellow captives, but between her broken leg and the mazelike underground tunnels, their odds of escape are grim. It’s a race against the clock as the killer prepares for their next meal…!

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World, Vol. 2 (manga)

Kei Sazane, okama, Ao Nekonabe

9781975308377 | 1975308379

Yen Press

Paperback

May 5, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

176 pages

Summary:

Fate has guided Iska and Alice together once more as they cross paths at an Imperial painter’s art exhibit. There, they agree to meet again-only this time, to settle the score! But when an ancient power awakens to threaten their very lives, Alice is forced to choose between her country and her ideals! Up against an all-powerful foe, will the two heroes form an unlikely alliance-or find themselves unable to overcome their allegiances?

Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san, Vol. 4

Honda

9781975308506 | 1975308506

Yen Press

Paperback

May 5, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Humorous

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

176 pages

Summary:

Honda-san is stuck: It’s hard to keep drawing about your bookstore job after you’ve quit! But being a full-time manga artist opens new doors-stories from the publishers’ perspectives, to the nitty-gritty of e-books, and even to Taiwan’s book industry. It’s the final volume of Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san, but the joys and agonies of bookselling last forever!

The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life, Vol. 2 (manga)

Usata Nonohara, ox, Guru Mizoguchi

9781975308537 | 1975308530

Yen Press

Paperback

May 5, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

176 pages

Summary:

A two-hundred-year-long nap has left Mariela the only alchemist in town-except that’s a secret she definitely won’t be sharing. In order to hide her true origins, she’s going undercover as a chemist in the hopes of staying off the radar. While preparing to obtain her guild license and eventually open her own apothecary, Mariela begins to connect with residents of the Labyrinth City. Slowly but steadily, it starts to feel more like home…Is her dream of a quiet life finally within reach?

A Mysterious Job Called Oda Nobunaga, Vol. 1 (light novel)

Kisetsu Morita, Kaito Shibano

9781975305567 | 1975305566

Yen On (Yen Press)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Fiction / Fantasy / Historical

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

224 pages

Summary:

In this world, on the day that they reach adulthood, everyone visits the temple to receive their life’s calling. Many will become warriors or magic users. But when the frail younger brother of a minor feudal lord named Arsrod goes in for his job, he comes out with…Oda Nobunaga?! Not only has that job never been heard of, not a single person can even figure out what it’s supposed to mean. But when this young man inherits the experience, tactics, and prowess in war of the great Sengoku strategist Nobunaga, his very destiny will change!

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody, Vol. 11 (light novel)

Hiro Ainana

9781975301637 | 1975301633

Yen On (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Fiction / Fantasy

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD, £10.99 GBP

192 pages

Summary:

Though Satou’s stay in the Labyrinth City got off to a rocky start, he’s determined to put Celivera on the road to redemption! Charitable endeavors such as catching a bandit leader and founding an orphanage are no big deal for him, but despite his best efforts, the mysterious drug continues to circulate. Luckily, he may have found a new lead…

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody, Vol. 9 (manga)

Hiro Ainana, Ayamegumu, shri

9781975311124 | 1975311124

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Fantasy

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

160 pages

Summary:

In order to defeat the demons, Karin searches for the forest giants in the hopes of enlisting their aid. As it turns out, Satou and his party are also looking for the forest giants, so the two join forces! Will their combined strength be enough to win over their new potential allies?

Happy Sugar Life, Vol. 5

Tomiyaki Kagisora

9781975303341 | 1975303342

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

192 pages

Summary:

If you love someone you eat candy together…bathe together…hug, kiss, and stay by their side for the rest of your life…Doesn’t everyone think so? Experience the next installment of the psychotic romance between Shio and Sato. Life is bitter, but love is sweet.

Im: Great Priest Imhotep, Vol. 3

Makoto Morishita

9781975311445 | 1975311442

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

180 pages

Summary:

The Ennead Priesthood has given Im a new objective: Return to Egypt and use “Damnatio Memoriae” to wipe the record of Prince Djoser clean from the record of the world. But when Djoser suddenly shows up-in the flesh?-the plan is forced to change. How will Im cope with seeing his friend again…when his only option is to kill him…?

I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level, Vol. 2 (manga)

Yusuke Shiba, Kisetsu Morita, Benio

9781975309169 | 1975309162

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

192 pages

Summary:

After 300 years of a laid-back life, witch Azusa’s peace is interrupted by a host of wacky challengers after the word spreads that she actually is ridiculously strong. What sort of adventures and new friends will her rapidly expanding family encounter in the next volume?!

Kakegurui Twin, Vol. 6

Homura Kawamoto, Kei Saiki

9781975303433 | 1975303431

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

192 pages

Summary:

Will Mary enter the Full-Bloom Society or will she become Juraku’s pet? As Mary struggles with this choice, an unlikely ally appears!

Karneval, Vol. 10

Touya Mikanagi

9781975306441 | 1975306449

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

$20.00 USD, $26.00 CAD

352 pages

Summary:

Yogi reclaims control over his body and returns to Circus’s ship, along with his long-lost sister Mieux-Marie, but many difficult choices await the two of them. And Karoku’s memories of the time he and his mother spent in the Rainbow Forest after fleeing their hometown of Karasuna provide insight into Nai’s origins…

Nightschool: The Weirn Books Collector’s Edition, Vol. 1

Svetlana Chmakova

9781975312893 | 1975312899

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

$24.00 USD, $31.50 CAD, £17.99 GBP

384 pages

Summary:

Schools may lock up for the night, but class is in session for an entirely different set of students. In the Nightschool, vampires, werewolves, and weirns (a particular breed of witches) learn the fundamentals of everything from calculus to spell casting. Alex is a young weirn whose education has always been handled through homeschooling, but circumstances seem to be drawing her closer to the Nightschool. Will Alex manage to weather the dark forces gathering?

Nightschool: The Weirn Books Collector’s Edition, Vol. 2

Svetlana Chmakova

9781975312909 | 1975312902

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

$24.00 USD, $31.50 CAD, £17.99 GBP

384 pages

Summary:

Schools may lock up for the night, but class is in session for an entirely different set of students. In the Nightschool, vampires, werewolves, and weirns (a particular breed of witches) learn the fundamentals of everything from calculus to spell casting. Alex is a young weirn whose education has always been handled through homeschooling, but circumstances seem to be drawing her closer to the Nightschool. Will Alex manage to weather the dark forces gathering?

Nyankees, Vol. 6

Atsushi Okada

9781975311094 | 1975311094

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

176 pages

Summary:

Ryuusei’s the cat on top after beating Madara, but some news about Gekka takes the wind right out of his sails…The story of street cats wraps up in the final volume of Nyankees!

Overlord, Vol. 12 (manga)

Kugane Maruyama, Hugin Miyama, so-bin, Satoshi Osh…

9781975312961 | 1975312961

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

208 pages

Summary:

At last, Demiurge’s schemes in the Kingdom begin to bear fruit. With the appearance of a powerful fighter that skillfully controls insects and the enigmatic Jaldaboath, the beleaguered humans must rely on none other than the Blue Roses!

Strike the Blood, Vol. 15 (light novel)

A War of Primogenitors

Gakuto Mikumo, Manyako

9781975332600 | 1975332601

Yen On (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Fiction / Science Fiction / Action & Adventure

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD, £10.99 GBP

224 pages

Summary:

Velesh Aradahl, chairman of the Imperial Assembly of the Warlord’s Empire, has made his move. With his vast combat experience and boundless knowledge of primogenitors past, he’s shaping up to be one of Kojou’s toughest opponents yet! The clock is ticking. Can Kojou defeat his latest adversary before Itogami Island ceases to exist in only twelve short hours?!

Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town, Vol. 2 (light novel)

Toshio Satou, Nao Watanuki

9781975306236 | 1975306236

Yen On (Yen Press)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

224 pages

Summary:

To prepare for the sorcery tournament, Lloyd works hard to hone his magical abilities, even as he struggles with his super-low self-esteem. But when he pulls out a legendary holy sword as he’s picking up some trash, the competition takes an unexpected turns!

The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life, Vol. 3 (light novel)

Usata Nonohara, ox

9781975331634 | 197533163X

Yen On (Yen Press)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Fiction / Fantasy

$15.00 USD, $19.50 CAD, £11.99 GBP

224 pages

Summary:

Thanks to Mariela’s alchemy know-how, things in the Labyrinth City are looking up: the Labyrinth’s subjugation is closer at hand, and the city’s chemists are more knowledgeable than ever before. Sieg is busy honing his combat skills to become an A-Rank adventurer, while Lynx is starting to come to terms with his feelings for Mariela. But can these carefree days continue for much longer…?

The Asterisk War, Vol. 13 (light novel)

The Steps of Glory

Yuu Miyazaki, okiura

9781975304331 | 1975304330

Yen On (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Fiction / Science Fiction / Action & Adventure

$14.00 USD, $18.50 CAD, £10.99 GBP

192 pages

Summary:

After the Gryps, it’s time for the Lindwurm tournament! Ayato has been training for the competition in hopes of saving Haruka, who has been taken as a hostage…but what about his promise with Julis?

The Melancholy of Suzumiya Haruhi-chan, Vol. 12

Nagaru Tanigawa, Puyo, Noizi Ito

9781975310790 | 1975310799

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Science Fiction

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD

160 pages

Summary:

What? It’s not over?! This is the Endless Summer!

Although it seems like summer vacation is almost over, in truth it is repeating over and over again. Through it all, Kyon is constantly tormented by these strange feelings of déjà vu…In this endless loop, will the story ever end?! Find out in the groundbreaking last installment of the final volume!

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun, Vol. 3

AidaIro

9781975311353 | 1975311353

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

180 pages

Summary:

Nene and Kou want to learn more about their mysterious friend, Hanako-kun-and what better way to do that than school mystery number five, The 4:00 P.M. Bookstacks! The rumors say that a secret door in the library leads the way to a supernaturally special collection. The Bookstacks know everything about everyone who’s ever attended Kamome Academy-past, present, AND future! But whatever you do, don’t read the red books…or your future will be drenched in blood!

Trinity Seven, Vol. 20

The Seven Magicians

Kenji Saito, Akinari Nao

9781975310417 | 1975310411

Yen Press (Hachette Book Group)

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

164 pages

Summary:

Thanks to Arbariccia’s counter-strategy, Arata is trapped in a library of nostalgia. Can he escape that calm and gentle world?!

Woof Woof Story: I Told You to Turn Me Into a Pampered Pooch, Not Fenrir!, Vol. 2 (manga)

Inumajin, Kiki Koikuchi

9781975308568 | 1975308565

Yen Press

Paperback

May 26, 2020

Comics & Graphic Novels / Manga / Fantasy

$13.00 USD, $17.00 CAD, £9.99 GBP

192 pages

Summary:

After being reincarnated as a pampered pooch, Routa’s been living a sedentary life. But when his owner suddenly falls ill, what’s a canine to do?

