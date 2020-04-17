During these unprecedented times, celebrities have taken to engaging with the world via platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Twitch.

Battlestar Galactica, Longmire, and Another Life star Katee Sackhoff has made the transition seamlessly.

No stranger to YouTube, Sackhoff has had her channel since 2009.

Three weeks ago, she decided to jump into something previously unexplored for her: fitness videos.

On March 24, she launched the “Sweating with Sackhoff” series on her YouTube channel.

The workout videos average 30-40 minutes and focus on different body parts each time.

She releases about three workout videos per week, along with an unrelated vlog video that she releases separately on a different day.

In the description of her first workout video, she reveals how sharing workouts can make it convenient for folks that are stuck at home:

“Your gym is closed? You’re motivationally challenged? You just don’t want to go through the hassle of coming up with new routines at home? Well come workout with me! It takes less than 30 minutes.”

Having checked out her workout series so far, it is simple, fun, and humorous.

It’s far from the typical drill instructor type teacher yelling at the camera, instead, she explains each exercise and patiently runs the viewer through it.

Hilarity often ensues, with her dogs or her fiance making unexpected cameos.

She has really mastered the art of adapting content on the fly to suit her viewers and give back to the public.

Katee Sackhoff currently has 1,872,362 views and over 40,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

YouTube isn’t Katee Sackhoff’s only forte, she’s pretty good at Instagram too.

A recent Instagram post went viral as she successfully nailed the shirtless handstand challenge.

You have to be in pretty darn good shape to pull this off, not to mention disciplined.

Impressive, to say the least.

The challenge gained popularity after Tom Holland first performed it.

Good to see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man training is (somewhat) paying off 🙃 (via @TomHolland1996 | IG) pic.twitter.com/jGINhscvwa — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 1, 2020

Since then Jake Gyllenhaal, Ellie Goulding, and others have taken on it.

when I saw Spider-Man and Jake Gyllenhaal do a handstand challenge with one shirt… first I want to thank them for having their shirt off because I haven’t seen a man in 25 days and also

⁣ pic.twitter.com/BpQTiOsDY3 — Lolo Jones (@lolojones) April 4, 2020

With the entertainment industry on hold for the foreseeable future, we’ll be in for plenty more social media content from Katee Sackhoff.

So say we all!

