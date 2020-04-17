Bloodshot and Outlander actor Sam Heughan took to Twitter to detail that he’s suffered six years of “constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative.”

Heughan posted four photos to Twitter where he outlines he’s received “personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative.”

He notes that he can’t go into detail due to “legal reasons” but identifies the people he claims are harassing him as “teachers, psychologists, [and] adults who should know better.”

As for exactly what some of these people have done to him. He explains they’ve called him a “closet-homesexual,” accused him of “manipulating fans,” “trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice.”

Related: Outlander Star Sam Heughan Petitions Vin Diesel for Fast & Furious 10 Role

He also notes that they’ve “shared private information and abused my loved ones and I.” He even notes they’ve tried to hack his email and personal accounts as well as “sending items or stalking my private accomdation.”

Heughan notes that it’s not just him who has suffered this harassment, but they’ve also harassed his work colleagues as well.

Here’s his full statement, “After the past 6 years of constant bullying, harassment, stalking and false narrative I am at a loss, upset, hurt and have to speak out. It’s affecting my life, mental state and is a daily concern.”

He continues, “My costars, friends, family, myself, in fact anyone I’m associated with, has been subjected to personal slurs, shaming, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information and vile, false narrative. I’ve never spoke about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped these bullies would just go away.”

Heughan adds, “I can’t elaborate for ongoing legal reasons but they are professionals: teachers, psychologists, adults who should know better.”

Related: Bloodshot Review: Will This Spawn a New Cinematic Universe?

He then details their recent actions, “Recently, these false claims vary from me manipulating fans, being a closet-homosexual, trying to mislead or exhort fans for money and disregarding Covid advice. I’ve done non[e] of the above. I’m a normal guy and nothing like the characters I play.”

Heughan then talks about his recent isolation in Hawaii, “Most recently, some of you know I’m currently self-isolating in Hawaii. I came here before the travel ban. Non[e] of us knew how bad things would get but as the situation worsened, upon the advice of everyone I trust, I decided to remain in a safe environment.”

He adds, “It was a good decision. I’m safe, isolated, putting no one at risk and am not a burden to the locals. Several telling me they are desperate to sell their produce (as hotels and restaurants are now closed). We have not been asked to leave.”

Related: Rotten Tomatoes And Metacritic Scores Announced For Vin Diesel’s Bloodshot

He then details that he doesn’t have plans to return to the United Kingdom at this time, “I’m nervous to take 3-5 flights back to the UK, around 20 hours on several planes, exposing myself to more danger, to be in stuck in a city. This will only increase the risk to others and myself.”

“Recently I was ill for 3 months and am being doubly careful. These bullies have created a false narrative, shared private information and abused my loved ones and I, consistently for the last six years on blogs and SM (Social Media),” says Heughan.

He continues, “I will not entertain it anymore and am blocking anyone that writes anything defamatory or abusive. Sending items or stalking my private accomodation, they have harassed my work colleagues and constantly tried to hack our email and personal accounts. I’m so hurt by this.”

Heughan then notes that he currently feels impotent due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but he’s trying to do his best, “As an actore in these times, we feel impotent. We can’t do much but I have tried to use what leverage I have to provide a voice to charities that need it and hopefully a little entertainment or light relief.”

He then adds, “For those still unhappy I suggest you unfollow. To every fan that has supported me and the work I do, THANK YOU. I’m so grateful from the bottom of my heart.”

Heughan concludes his message, “Stay safe and please be kind to yourself and each other. There’s so much more to concern ourselves with right now. See you arround.xx”

Heughan has tweeted his support for Cahonas Scotland a charity that aims to raise awareness about testicular cancer.

He’s also been sharing a number of photos and videos from and about Scotland.

Not really that long ago! https://t.co/APgSCiMpY6 — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) April 16, 2020

The New York Post reports Heughan did get in a little bit of a back and forth win one fan during a virtual Paley Fest Q&A event where he detailed he was being quarantined in Hawaii.

The Post reports the “scolded him and questioned whether he booked his trip to blow off the event or whether he booked the trip during the pandemic’s rise.” The fan told Heughan, “People are dying, being quarantined and many have lost their jobs. This is serious dude.”

Heughan responded, “Thank you for your concern . . . Yes people ARE dying. It’s terrifying. For your information, I booked once I knew Paley was canceled. Is that OK with you?”

What do you make of Heughan’s comments?

(Visited 260 times, 260 visits today)