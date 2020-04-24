Yen Press Announces Publication Of New Chapters of Fruits Basket Manga

Yen Press announced they will publish new chapters of the Fruits Basket manga “almost simultaneous to their original Japanese release.”

Yen Press will digitally publish ongoing chapters of Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers and Fruits Basket Another. Both series are written and drawn by Fruits Basket creator Natsuki Takaya.

Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers

They will begin with the publishing of Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc 2 that will be released on April 28, 2020. It is priced at $.99.

Here’s the official description:

“The Three Musketeers are back again to celebrate the second season of the Fruits Basket anime! Kill the time between new episodes with the ridiculous antics of Shigure, Ayame, and Hatori! Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc 2—Start! Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc, a comedic Fruits Basket side story featuring fan-favorite characters from the original series, continues with Fruits Basket: The Three Musketeers Arc 2.”

Fruits Basket Another

Fruits Basket Another will be released on May 4, 2020 and is priced at $2.99.

This series will feature new characters as well as the original cast from Fruits Basket. It will be released simultaneous to the Japanese release of Fruits Basket Another, Chapter 13, but will also include three parts of the previously published manga that will be combined into a 64 page chapter.

Here’s the official description:

“Sawa Mitoma, a nervous, skittish girl who prefers minimal human contact, has just started high school, and it’s already not going well…until she meets the “it” boys—the “prince-like” Mutsuki and the sharp-tongued Hajime. But little does she know, they’re Sohmas!? It’s Fruits Basket…again!”

Both mangas can be digitally purchased through Book Walker, Amazon, Kindle, comiXology, Google Play, Apple iBooks, Kobo, Nook, and My Anime List.

The second season of the Fruits Basket anime is currently airing on Crunchyroll and Funimation with new episodes every Monday.

Yen Press also has the original manga series available in 12 deluxe volumes titled Fruits Basket Collector’s Edition.

